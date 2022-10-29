Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 29th Oct 2022

Careers Wales calls for Flint former students to join alumni community

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Careers Wales is calling for former pupils of Flint High School to register their interest in supporting young people currently at their school.

The project has been commissioned to be delivered by national careers service, Careers Wales, as part of the Welsh Government’s Renew and Reform Covid-19 recovery plan.

The scheme aims to inspire young people and raise their awareness of a wide range of careers opportunities available to them in the local, regional and national job market, as well as the option of self-employment.

Alumni provide added value to careers activities, as pupils can engage with former students of their school with whom they may share similar experiences and have faced the same barriers.

Here are some examples of how students can support their former schools:

  • Deliver a presentation about their career
  • Attend a careers day at the school
  • Help with mock interview activities
  • Offer work experience
  • Host a site visit
  • Produce a vlog about their career journey

Alumni can express their interest and register on Careers Wales’s national employer database, the Education Business Exchange. Alumni details will be made available to the former school and if an appropriate opportunity is presented, the school will be in touch.

Nikki Lawrence, chief executive at Careers Wales, said: “The need to inspire and motivate our young people is more important than ever.

“We know that young people generate career ideas by whom and what they are exposed to.

“This project will build young people’s social capital by introducing them to role models who can inspire, inform, and motivate in relation to career possibilities and opportunities.

“Engaging with successful role models who attended the same school, and likely had similar experiences to current students, is an invaluable source of influence.”

Those wishing to support their former school can register their interest by completing the following form: https://forms.office.com/r/YaQiFgb7iV or searching ‘Careers Wales alumni’.

Read Next

  • Get outside in autumn for your well-being
  • Clogau sponsors Tŷ Gobaith’s raffle as Christmas campaign launches
  • Plans to turn Coleg Cambria’s Northop Campus into a ‘Centre of Excellence’
  • Visitor impact on Snowdonia wildlife surveyed during and after ‘exceptional’ Covid years

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales



    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Get outside in autumn for your well-being

    News

    Clogau sponsors Tŷ Gobaith’s raffle as Christmas campaign launches

    News

    Plans to turn Coleg Cambria’s Northop Campus into a ‘Centre of Excellence’

    News

    Visitor impact on Snowdonia wildlife surveyed during and after ‘exceptional’ Covid years

    News

    Chester Northgate development praised for its archaeological management during construction

    News

    Work could begin on a new A494 River Dee crossing at Queensferry in 2024

    News

    Appeal for dashcam footage after pedestrians seen on M53 – one may have been armed

    News

    Dealer caught with crack cocaine yards from a Shotton primary school jailed for 16 months

    News

    Asda submits plans for drive thru Starbucks on Queensferry store carpark

    News




    Read 456,770 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn