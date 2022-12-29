Candle caution urged by fire service after Christmas wreath catches fire in Flintshire home

The fire service is urging people to take care with candles following an incident in Flintshire this week.

Firefighters were called to a house after a Christmas wreath which was on a table caught fire.

Sharing a photograph of the destroyed wreath on social media, a North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said:

“Please take care when using candles we were called to a house in Flintshire this week after a candle had set fire to a wreath on a table.”

“Please never leave candles unattended and keep them away from flammable objects.”

The fire service has issued the following advice:

Never leave lit candles unattended. Put burning candles out when you leave the room, and make sure they’re out completely at night.

Place your candles on a stable surface, out of the reach of pets and children, and keep them away from flammable objects like curtains, furniture, bedding and books.

Don’t move candles once they are lit. Always put them out before moving.

Do not burn several candles close together as this might cause the flame to flare.

Burn candles in a well-ventilated room, out of drafts, vents or air currents. This will help prevent rapid or uneven burning, soot, and dripping.

Always put scented candles in a heat resistant holder. These candles are designed to liquefy when heated to maximise fragrance.

Fit smoke alarms and test them weekly. A working smoke alarm can buy you valuable time to get out, stay out and call 999.

Make sure that everyone in your home knows what to do if a fire should occur. It is best practice to rehearse your escape route, especially amongst children and visitors.

