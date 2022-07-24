Can you offer a place to stay? Flintshire Council looking for people who can offer accommodation to those fleeing Ukraine

It is nearly six months since Russia invaded Ukraine, during that time nearly six million Ukrainian refugees have been displaced across Europe.

Flintshire Council is looking for more people who can offer accommodation to those fleeing the war-torn country.

The UK Government opened several immigration routes for Ukrainians who wish to seek sanctuary in the UK, including the Ukraine Family Visa Scheme for those with family connections and the ‘Homes for Ukraine’ scheme.

By 18 July a total of 99,700 people had arrived in the UK through the two schemes.

Welsh Government pledged to becoming a ‘super sponsor’ and committed to initially accommodating up to 1,000 Ukrainian refugees.

By 19 July 4,192 Ukrainian refugees had arrived in Wales via the ‘Homes for Ukraine’ scheme, according to the UK Government’s weekly updates on arrivals.

Flintshire County Council has said it continues to work with partner organisations to support and welcome those fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.

Single people, couples and families fleeing Ukraine are seeking safety and sanctuary in Wales. “They continue to need your help.” The council said.

The council is looking for people who can offer accommodation in Flintshire.

The Welsh Government have committed to funding Housing Justice Cymru to deliver support for hosts, including information sessions and host-peer support.

Housing Justice Cymru has set up a number of online introduction sessions which people may find useful, they are on:

Tuesday 26 July, 6.30pm – Introduction session for those considering hosting

Sunday 7 August, 4.30pm – Introduction session for those considering hosting

Visit the Welsh Government web page www.gov.wales/offerhome for more information.