Campaign for Jade’s Law faces setback: Labour vows to keep fighting for parents’ rights reform

A campaign to honour the memory of a much-loved Shotton mother of four by enshrining a law to help others continues apace. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Jade Ward was killed by her former husband Russell Marsh, father to her four boys. Ever since his conviction, her parents along with their family friend Edwin Duggan started a petition to have the parental responsibility of a parent who is convicted of killing the other suspended. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With the support of local MP Mark Tami, the campaign grew and has been taken on by the Labour Front Bench who are ensuring the issue stays on the Westminster agenda. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The push for Jade’s Law has been making national headlines since 2022, with the story carried in The Mirror, The Daily Mail and most recently The Sun. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

It has so far been successful in winning legal aid for parents like Jade’s who want to apply for a Special Guardianship Order for their grandchildren, but its main aim is yet to be realised. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Today (Tuesday) the UK Conservative Government doled out yet another setback to the campaign when they voted down amendments to the Victims and Prisoners Bill in the House of Commons. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

At a hearing of the Public Bills Committee, Labour’s Shadow Minister for Prisons and Probation Ellie Reeves moved an amendment that would remove the parental rights of a parent who killed the other, at least for the duration of their time in detention. Unfortunately, The Government voted against this amendment. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“This latest blow by the Tory Government is disappointing but sadly not surprising,” said Mark Tami MP. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The next Labour Government will enact Jade’s Law. In the meantime, we’ll keep fighting, and the Labour Shadow Justice team is already making plans to raise this once again on the Commons floor after recess. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“It’s the least we can do for Jade’s parents Karen and Paul, who continue to raise Jade’s sons while her evil killer is allowed to pull their strings from behind bars. It’s despicable, and we won’t rest until Jade’s Law is enacted.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

