Class of 2022: Cambridge University beckons for talented Flintshire student

Cambridge University beckons for a talented student celebrating successful A Level results.

Carys Jones will begin a degree in Law at the renowned institution this September.

Having navigated A Levels in Law, Maths and French at Coleg Cambria’s Deeside Sixth Form Centre, the 18 year-old is thrilled to have been accepted to the University’s prestigious Clare College.

“I am absolutely delighted to be going, it’s a dream come true,” said Carys, from Higher Kinnerton.

“I’ve wanted to work in the law for a few years, originally as a barrister but I think I’ll now pursue the solicitor route.

“I’m quite interested in family law and human rights law since studying it at Cambria but am open to learning more and can’t wait to get started.”

A former pupil at Castell Alun High School in Hope, Carys thanked college staff for the support given to her and fellow students throughout the pandemic.

“I struggled quite a bit over lockdown but in year 13 I was very lucky and got a lot of guidance from my French teacher, who helped me catch up and improve my grades when they started to slip,” she added.

“I also benefited from extra sessions that were put on after school, which I was really grateful for – they’ve paid off for me and I am looking forward to the years ahead.”

