Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 18th Aug 2022

Updated: Thu 18th Aug

Class of 2022: Cambridge University beckons for talented Flintshire student

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Cambridge University beckons for a talented student celebrating successful A Level results.

Carys Jones will begin a degree in Law at the renowned institution this September.

Having navigated A Levels in Law, Maths and French at Coleg Cambria’s Deeside Sixth Form Centre, the 18 year-old is thrilled to have been accepted to the University’s prestigious Clare College.

“I am absolutely delighted to be going, it’s a dream come true,” said Carys, from Higher Kinnerton.

“I’ve wanted to work in the law for a few years, originally as a barrister but I think I’ll now pursue the solicitor route.

“I’m quite interested in family law and human rights law since studying it at Cambria but am open to learning more and can’t wait to get started.”

A former pupil at Castell Alun High School in Hope, Carys thanked college staff for the support given to her and fellow students throughout the pandemic.

“I struggled quite a bit over lockdown but in year 13 I was very lucky and got a lot of guidance from my French teacher, who helped me catch up and improve my grades when they started to slip,” she added.

“I also benefited from extra sessions that were put on after school, which I was really grateful for – they’ve paid off for me and I am looking forward to the years ahead.”

Visit www.cambria.ac.uk for the latest news and information from Coleg Cambria.

Read Next

  • The Welsh Elvis teams up with a school girl to save lives with new ‘CPR song’
  • Class of 2022: Hard work and commitment pays off for Flint High School 6th form students
  • Coleg Cambria leaders praise students for ‘pandemic resilience’ following positive exam results
  • An extraordinary day for Cheshire College A Level students

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    The Welsh Elvis teams up with a school girl to save lives with new ‘CPR song’

    News

    Class of 2022: Hard work and commitment pays off for Flint High School 6th form students

    News

    Coleg Cambria leaders praise students for ‘pandemic resilience’ following positive exam results

    News

    An extraordinary day for Cheshire College A Level students

    News

    First students in Flintshire to sit exams since Covid set to find out grades

    News

    Children’s heart charity opens its doors in North Wales

    News

    Citizens Advice Flintshire holding outdoor family fun event in Mold

    News

    Around 140 at risk as US owner announces plans to close Warwick Chemicals in Mostyn

    News

    Plans submitted to convert former Connah’s Quay pub into 11 flats

    News




    Read 385,586 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn