Call for people to help shape future of Greenfield Valley Heritage Park

Everyone interested in the Greenfield Valley is being invited to tell the Trustees what could ‘make the Valley the best it can be’.

The charitable trust that oversees the Greenfield Valley is drawing up a strategy for the next ten years.

Greenfield Valley Heritage Park is a 70-acre country park near Holywell.

It is well known for its woodland, reservoirs, ancient monuments – including the ruins of Basingwerk Abbey – rich industrial past and its factories which played a big part in the Industrial Revolution.

During August and September local people, visitors, businesses and local organisations are being asked for their views.

Gwladys Harrison, Chair of the Greenfield Valley Trust Board, said: “As well as being a really important historical site, the Valley is a well-loved local resource.”

“Generations of local people have played and walked here; many visitors have been coming here for years.”

“Post-covid the value of having outdoor places to visit for fun, activity and learning has been recognised as even more important.”

“The Trust wants to make sure that we are doing all we can to make the Valley the best it can be to meet the needs of the local community and visitors.”

The Greenfield Valley Trust is drawing up a Strategy for the next ten years and during August and September will be inviting comments via its website, email or at the Visitor Centre in the Valley at Greenfield.

The first stage is looking at the ‘Big Picture’ asking what the Trust should focus on and what themes it should explore.

After this will come more detailed plans for the next one to three years.

Brenda Harvey, the Trustee leading on the Strategy, said: “We are sure that lots of people have a view on what they would like the Valley to be like.”

“The great thing is that, because the Valley covers seventy acres, it is possible to accommodate lots of different preferences – activity for children, quiet places to enjoy nature, interesting historical sites to explore. ”

“We want to hear everybody’s ideas and then try to work out the best way to deliver what they want. Every comment is useful to us.”

For further information about the trustees see https://greenfieldvalley.com/future-of-the-greenfield-valley/