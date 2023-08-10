Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 10th Aug 2023

Busted in Bagillt: Nervous cyclist’s suspicious smell leads to arrest

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Officers from the North Flintshire Neighbourhood Police Team, along with the North Wales Police Special Constabulary, made an unexpected arrest in Bagillt this evening, Thursday, August 10. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The incident began while officers were explaining to a motorist that “no matter how much you need the loo, you cannot break the law.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

During this interaction, a male cyclist passed by, “smelling very suspiciously and acting evasively.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Once the motorist was allowed to leave, the officers turned their attention to the nervous cyclist. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Upon locating and engaging in a brief conversation with the individual, he was detained for a stop search. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The search revealed an extendable police-style baton, a blade, and some cannabis. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The male was subsequently arrested for possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a bladed article, and possession of cannabis. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He has now been charged with these offences. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

[Photo: NWP North Flintshire] ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • “Our Back Yard” – Survey launched to assess Groundwork Wales’ green space project in Connah’s Quay
  • Shotton-based home care agency named among top 20 providers in Wales
  • 500 Flintshire kids get nutritious meals and cooking skills, thanks to one of Wales’s biggest food distributors

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    “Our Back Yard” – Survey launched to assess Groundwork Wales’ green space project in Connah’s Quay

    News

    Shotton-based home care agency named among top 20 providers in Wales

    News

    500 Flintshire kids get nutritious meals and cooking skills, thanks to one of Wales’s biggest food distributors

    News

    Flintshire cement works to pump 800,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide out to sea

    News

    Flintshire Council green lights plan for agricultural land to be used as a dog training and exercise field

    News

    Police appeal for witnesses after fire guts residential property on Connah’s Quay High Street

    News

    Flintshire’s coastal life captured in a series of films highlighting local efforts towards sustainable living

    News

    Flint lifeboat volunteers complete intensive emergency training course at RNLI college in Poole

    News

    Witness appeal following collision involving cyclist and lorry on busy Flint main road

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn