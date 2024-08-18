‘Busiest summer yet’ for leading North Wales pet retailer

A leading independent pet retailer in North Wales is preparing for its busiest summer yet.

PetPlace has organised a series of events, open days, demonstrations and workshops over the coming weeks for animals and their owners.

The news comes after the company – which has sites in Llangefni, Ruthin, Mold and Gledrid, Oswestry, and a HQ in Kinmel Bay – welcomed more than 650 people to Pride in the Park at its Abergele store, celebrating the LGBTQ+ community while raising awareness and promoting diversity and inclusion.

PetPlace will be holding another Pride event, this time at Llangefni on August 18, with activities for dogs, their owners, and revellers to enjoy, including charity raffles, face painting, arts and crafts, a bouncy castle, entertainment, and refreshments.

Managing Director Sion Pritchard said: “PetPlace celebrates Pride every day, but this is another opportunity for us to bring people together and promote and showcase our services and offering as a diverse and inclusive business at the heart of the community.

“There will be lots of other events at our North Wales stores for pets and their owners to enjoy, as well as sessions on animal behaviour, health and wellbeing and attractions that will hopefully be educational, informative, and fun!”

August 17-18 – Gledrid Dog Weekend with dog behaviourist, demonstrations, dog photography, a sales showcase and more.

August 24 – Mold Open Day to celebrate store rebrand, featuring a bouncy castle, refreshments and family-friendly entertainment and live animals.

August 25 – PetPlace joins forces with Kinmel Bay FC – as its main sponsor – for a fun day.

There will also be an Equine Day this autumn at Gledrid store, to be held on October 26 (more details to follow on social media) and the retailer will be forging new links in the region, including a partnership with award-winning SF Parks holiday group, which has sites in Towyn, Rhuddlan, and Abergele.

Sion added: “While we are primarily a retailer and here to provide products and services for our loyal customers, we also value our responsibility as one of the sector’s main employers in North Wales.

“We want to keep giving back, through education, entertainment and for charities and important causes and campaigns that our important to us, and the community.

“This latest line-up is testament to that and contributes to what is shaping up to be the busiest summer we’ve ever had – we hope to see you all soon!”