Posted: Fri 13th Aug 2021

Buses will replace trains as 9 days of track renewal work gets underway tonight on Wrexham to Bidston line

Nine days of track renewal work will get underway tonight on sections of the Wrexham to Bidston line.

Network Rail will have teams will be working 24 hours a day at six separate sites including in the Deeside area.

No trains will run on the line from Saturday, 14 August to Sunday 22 August.

During that time buses will replace the hourly train service however the bus service will take twice as long to travel the length of the route.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “Tonight sees start of 9 days of track renewal work in North Wales.”

“Our teams will be working 24/7 at 6 sites in Deeside & Gwersyllt area.”

“Line between Wrexham and Bidston will be closed until 23 Aug with TfW (Transport for Wales) providing bus service.

“We apologise for the disruption caused.”



