Posted: Fri 4th Mar 2022

Burst water main affects supplies in Higher Shotton

A Burst water main is affecting supplies in Higher Shotton according to Welsh Water.

The burst pipe is in Terrig Street, a map of the affected areas shows a large part of Higher Shotton could be impacted.

Welsh Water has said “We’re aware of a burst on our network which is affecting the Water Supply to this area.”

“Until the pipe is fixed, you may experience low pressure or no water.”

“We expect all supplies to be fully restored by later this afternoon.”

 



