Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 10th Feb 2022

Updated: Thu 10th Feb

Buckley town centre dispersal order in place this weekend following rise in anti-social behaviour

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A Dispersal order will be in effect in parts of Buckley this weekend, following an increase in anti-social behaviour in the town.

Police have said anti-social behaviour reports have risen over the last week, particularly on Brunswick Road, Mold Road and the streets surrounding the main town area.

Reports have involved groups of youths witnessed shouting abuse at customers and staff at shops and takeaways.

One youth riding a bike around inside a store, as well as youths kicking doors, throwing objects at business windows and destroying property belonging to and paid for by the local community.

A Dispersal Order will now come into effect at 5pm on Friday, 11 February until 5pm on Sunday, 13 February.

The order allows police officers to remove people where they have reasonable grounds to “suspect that the behaviour of the person in the locality has contributed or is likely to contribute to members of the public in the locality being harassed, alarmed or distressed, or the occurrence in the locality of crime or disorder. ”

Failure to comply with a dispersal order is a criminal offence and could result in a fine of up to £2,500.

The area where the order is in place includes; Elfed Drive, Victoria Road, Argoed Road, Windmill Road and Park Road, Precinct Way, Padeswood Road North, Tabernacle Street and Bistre Avenue and all the areas contained within, including the main thoroughfare Brunswick Road.

South Flintshire Inspector Iwan Jones said: “Although local Officers have been patrolling the area – both on foot and in vehicles – the youths involved are not heeding the warnings they are being given.

“Once officers leave, these youths are persisting in their anti-social behaviour which we recognise is causing considerable distress for members of the public living, working and shopping in the area. 

“The dispersal powers will allow officers to order the youths to leave and a refusal to do so is a criminal offence with fines of up to £2,500.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Domestic covid passes scrapped next week – face covering rules will remain for now

News

Call for end of all coronavirus restrictions ahead of outcome of Welsh Government’s 21 day review

News

Flintshire residents using council service to get rid of fridges urged to clean them first

News

Wepre Park: Welsh Government grant will go towards developing new woodland pasture area, pond and paths

News

Work on a new Early Years extension at Ysgol Brynffordd completed

News

New transport commission to develop ‘pipeline’ of transport schemes for north Wales announced

News

Plans for a new £15 million care home in Flint moves a step closer

News

Police appeal for help locating a 24 year old man with links to Flintshire area

News

US Air Force B-52 bomber spotted overhead on way to RAF Fairford

News





Read 399,000 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn