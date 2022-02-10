Buckley town centre dispersal order in place this weekend following rise in anti-social behaviour

A Dispersal order will be in effect in parts of Buckley this weekend, following an increase in anti-social behaviour in the town.

Police have said anti-social behaviour reports have risen over the last week, particularly on Brunswick Road, Mold Road and the streets surrounding the main town area.

Reports have involved groups of youths witnessed shouting abuse at customers and staff at shops and takeaways.

One youth riding a bike around inside a store, as well as youths kicking doors, throwing objects at business windows and destroying property belonging to and paid for by the local community.

A Dispersal Order will now come into effect at 5pm on Friday, 11 February until 5pm on Sunday, 13 February.

The order allows police officers to remove people where they have reasonable grounds to “suspect that the behaviour of the person in the locality has contributed or is likely to contribute to members of the public in the locality being harassed, alarmed or distressed, or the occurrence in the locality of crime or disorder. ”

Failure to comply with a dispersal order is a criminal offence and could result in a fine of up to £2,500.

South Flintshire Inspector Iwan Jones said: “Although local Officers have been patrolling the area – both on foot and in vehicles – the youths involved are not heeding the warnings they are being given.

“Once officers leave, these youths are persisting in their anti-social behaviour which we recognise is causing considerable distress for members of the public living, working and shopping in the area.

“The dispersal powers will allow officers to order the youths to leave and a refusal to do so is a criminal offence with fines of up to £2,500.”