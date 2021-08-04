Buckley town centre could be transformed under new regeneration plans

The appearance of one of Flintshire’s largest town centres could be transformed under new plans to regenerate the economy.

Buckley is one of the next locations in the county in line for improvements to its main shopping area following similar work being carried out in Flint, Holywell and Mold.

Flintshire Council is looking to appoint consultants to draw up a new blueprint for a key part of the town.

The area under consideration to be redesigned is bordered by Brunswick Road, running from the Cross to the junction with Precinct Way and down to Aldi.

Officials from the local authority said the aim was to boost the number of visitors to the town.

In a tender notice published on the Sell2Wales procurement website, they said: “Buckley has benefitted from street works schemes and pedestrianisation in previous years, but has experienced challenging trading conditions, despite a large resident population around the periphery of the town centre.

“This specification for cost estimates for a suggested design brief is focussed upon increasing footfall, dwell time, and breathing new life into Buckley by engaging people with a mix of quality street design, green space, and blending with the surrounding retail and residential use.

“Drawing upon the mix of retailers, and taking into consideration pedestrianised and non-pedestrianised options, this project involves re-imagining and re-designing the outlined area into two detailed design plan options, in line with guidance, and envisioning ways to encourage residents, and visitors, to engage with the area.”

One Buckley community leader previously voiced fears that the town had been left out of plans to revitalise the area’s high streets.

Speaking at a meeting in May, Cllr Dennis Hutchinson claimed no interest had been shown by the authority, despite Buckley being hit hard by the loss of its last bank in 2018.

It led to a rebuttal of the accusations by Cllr Derek Butler, the council’s cabinet member for economic development, who said it had supported Buckley Town Council in developing a long term action plan to attract more businesses.

Consultants are being given until the middle of the month to bid for the contract to redesign the town centre, with the successful party expected to be revealed in September.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).