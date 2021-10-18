Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 18th Oct 2021

Updated: Mon 18th Oct

Buckley: Police offer “little bit of advice for any “wannabe joy riders”

Police have offered a “little bit of advice for any “wannabe joy riders” in the region after a driver failed to stop in Buckley.

The incident took place on Windmill Lane when a vehicle was signalled to stop by police.

The driver failed to stop “resulting in a short pursuit” by officers from North Wales Police Intercept team and colleagues from Merseyside Police Matrix unit.

A police spokesperson said: “The driver was found not to have a driving license or insurance.”

In a post shared on the North Wales Police Intercept Facebook page, a team member said:

“If you go down to Buckley today you’ll sure be in for a surprise.”

“The Matrix Team and Interceptors are here to take your rides.”

“Little bit of advice for any wannabe joy riders. Don’t fail to stop for the police, it won’t end well when you have two full teams who thrive at catching dangerous motorists.”

“Thanks to Merseyside Police Matrix team for their visit”



