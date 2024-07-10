Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 10th Jul 2024

Buckley funeral directors conversion – revised plans for four flats lodged

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Revised plans have been put forward to turn a former funeral directors in Buckley into apartments.

The application by EMW Developments seeks permission to convert the old RD Davis & Son Funeral Directors into four flats.

It comes after proposals by the company to create five apartments at the site on Brunswick Road were rejected due to concerns that residents would be crammed in too closely.

Officials from Flintshire Council said it would have resulted in the “over development” of the plot.

The firm has now reduced the proposed number of flats in a bid to address some of the issues raised.

A transport statement accompanying the plans states: “The application site lies on the northern side of Brunswick Road, the A549, approximately 600 metres to the east of Buckley town centre.

“The proposal is to re-develop the site to provide four residential units; one will be a three-bedroomed unit and the remaining three being two-bedded units.

“The site is within close proximity of Buckley town centre and is provided with a full range of local amenities that are suitable to meet the needs of future residents.

“There is no road safety history associated with the existing use of the property or neighbouring properties.”

It adds: “The unadopted road running along the flank of the site is considered suitable for vehicular access.

“The application proposes the provision of four car parking spaces which satisfies the requirements of planning guidance.”

Concerns were raised over the previous proposals due to the narrowness of the site and the fact that two of the apartments would have directly faced each other.

A planning officer said two further flats would also have overlooked the side of an existing home nearby.

Comments are currently being invited on the most recent application via the council’s website, with a decision expected at a later date.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • Plaid Cymru leader demands urgent statement from Vaughan Gething over sacking of Delyn MS from ministerial role
  • Ombudsman Wales: Patient with learning disabilities failed by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board
  • The Open University in Wales to train new nurses with flexible degree scheme

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Plaid Cymru leader demands urgent statement from Vaughan Gething over sacking of Delyn MS from ministerial role

    News

    Ombudsman Wales: Patient with learning disabilities failed by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board

    News

    The Open University in Wales to train new nurses with flexible degree scheme

    News

    Craig Bellamy appointed as new Wales manager

    News

    Firefighters called to 15 cooking related fires across North Wales

    News

    Flintshire politician breaks silence on sacking from Welsh Government

    News

    Met Office yellow weather alert for thundery showers in Flintshire

    News

    New commissioner vows to “uphold older people’s rights” in Wales

    News

    Welsh economy needs shift in focus to people and planet says think tank

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn