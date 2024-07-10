Buckley funeral directors conversion – revised plans for four flats lodged

Revised plans have been put forward to turn a former funeral directors in Buckley into apartments.

The application by EMW Developments seeks permission to convert the old RD Davis & Son Funeral Directors into four flats.

It comes after proposals by the company to create five apartments at the site on Brunswick Road were rejected due to concerns that residents would be crammed in too closely.

Officials from Flintshire Council said it would have resulted in the “over development” of the plot.

The firm has now reduced the proposed number of flats in a bid to address some of the issues raised.

A transport statement accompanying the plans states: “The application site lies on the northern side of Brunswick Road, the A549, approximately 600 metres to the east of Buckley town centre.

“The proposal is to re-develop the site to provide four residential units; one will be a three-bedroomed unit and the remaining three being two-bedded units.

“The site is within close proximity of Buckley town centre and is provided with a full range of local amenities that are suitable to meet the needs of future residents.

“There is no road safety history associated with the existing use of the property or neighbouring properties.”

It adds: “The unadopted road running along the flank of the site is considered suitable for vehicular access.

“The application proposes the provision of four car parking spaces which satisfies the requirements of planning guidance.”

Concerns were raised over the previous proposals due to the narrowness of the site and the fact that two of the apartments would have directly faced each other.

A planning officer said two further flats would also have overlooked the side of an existing home nearby.

Comments are currently being invited on the most recent application via the council’s website, with a decision expected at a later date.