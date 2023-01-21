Bryn the four-legged crime fighter locates drugs after routine traffic stop
Cheshire and North Wales Police Dogs had another successful result last night, thanks to the keen nose of PD Bryn.
During a routine traffic stop, police intercept officers called for the assistance of Police Dog Bryn to search the vehicle.
The four-legged crime-fighter didn’t disappoint and quickly located a substantial amount of suspected Class A drugs.
The successful bust led to the arrest of the individual in possession of the drugs and a pat on the back for Springer Spaniel Bryn, who was rewarded with his favourite tennis ball.
A spokesperson for North Wales Police Intercept Team said. “Another successful stop for the team last night.”
“Officers stopped a vehicle and called for the assistance of PD Bryn and his handler to help search the vehicle.”
“As we’ve seen so many times from PD Bryn, he didn’t let us down and he located what we were looking for.”
“A substantial amount of suspected Class A drugs were located meaning he got his tennis ball and we got our prisoner.”
"Thanks PD Bryn. Cheshire and North Wales Police Dogs."
