Broughton set to welcome North Wales’ first Lush store on Friday

Broughton Shopping Park will be filled with the unmistakable scent of Lush as the well-loved brand of fresh, handmade cosmetics makes its North Wales debut, bringing with it 15 new jobs. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The grand opening of Lush Broughton is on Friday, July 21 at 11am. To celebrate customers will be given the opportunity to roll up their sleeves and create one of Lush’s best-selling bath bombs: Toby’s Magic Cow. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Having spent the last 4 weeks in training together, the team are ecstatic for the store to finally open so they can share their knowledge and build relationships with the customers of Broughton,” said Alex Huntley, Shop Manager of Lush Broughton, who began her career with Lush in 2015 as a Seasonal Sales Assistant in Lush Bury. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

But that’s not all. The first 100 customers through the door will be treated to a welcome surprise: a bag of pampering products in an exclusive Lush tote. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The event promises a whole host of treats, from a personalised skincare consultation to booking a popular Lush Party. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Lush Broughton store offers more than just bath bombs. In honour of Plastic-Free July, the brand is launching its latest collection, a collaboration with SpongeBob Squarepants, which has already hit over a million in global sales in the first week alone. The Asteroid City collection will also be available, while stocks last. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Alan Pruden-Barker, Centre Manager at Broughton, said: “This is a really exciting moment for us at Broughton as we get set to open the doors to yet another iconic brand that will continue to strengthen our beauty and wellness offering.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We know our visitors across North Wales have been eagerly awaiting the opening of the first Lush store in the region and it’s great that they can take advantage of a host of opening day offers this Friday.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The shop’s layout has been designed to highlight iconic Lush inventions from the 1980s, such as the shampoo bar and the bath bomb, and a section of ethical gifts and Knot Wraps. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We’re a collection of local people all wanting to work together so that their family, friends and neighbours can experience Lush,” added Alex. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

