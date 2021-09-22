Broughton Shopping Park’s annual jobs fair returns next month with more than 200 positions on offer

Broughton Shopping Park’s annual jobs fair is returning for its fourth year, with more than 200 full and part-time retail and hospitality positions available.

The event will take place over two days on Friday 8th and Saturday 9th October from 10am until 4pm in a marquee opposite the Boots store.

There will be stalls and representatives from a range of retailers including the new Canadian based restaurant chain Tim Hortons, Primark, Tesco, McDonalds, Homesense, Cineworld, Frankie & Benny’s, Footasylum, The Entertainer, M&S Food, Tesco and many more.

Communities For Work Flintshire, Jobcentre Plus and Careers Wales will also be bringing together other local employers, and will be on hand to provide advice to job seekers and support with applications.

Alan Barker, centre manager at Broughton, said: “In previous years, our jobs fair has proved massively successful in finding hundreds of jobseekers positions at the centre.

“The past 18 months has been difficult for so many people, so we’re so excited to be bringing some brilliant opportunities to those in the local community looking for a new role or challenge.”

Ahead of the job fair, Communities For Work will also be delivering a retail training event on the 21st, 22nd and 24th September at Broughton Shopping Park.

For more information please contact Communities for Work

janiene.davies@flintshire.gov. uk or nia.parry@flintshire.gov.uk on 07770 633453 or

Paul Murphy at Jobcentre Plus paul.murphy6@dwp.gov.uk on 07748881647