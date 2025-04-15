Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 15th Apr 2025

Broughton Shopping Park reveals Easter weekend hours

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Broughton Shopping Park has confirmed its Easter bank holiday opening hours — and is laying on a wide range of family-friendly activities, live entertainment and food deals across the school break.

The centre, which includes major retailers, a cinema and a variety of restaurants, is preparing for one of its busiest weekends of the year.

Easter Weekend Opening Hours

  • Good Friday (18 April): 9:00am – 8:00pm

  • Easter Saturday (19 April): 9:00am – 8:00pm

  • Easter Sunday (20 April): Most shops closed, but cinema and restaurants open

  • Easter Monday (21 April): 9:00am – 8:00pm

Opening hours for individual shops may vary, and visitors are advised to check with stores directly before visiting.

Alan Pruden-Barker, centre manager at Broughton, said:

“The Easter break is a special time for families to unwind, spend quality time together, and create lasting memories.’”

“That’s why we’re thrilled to be bringing a fantastic mix of Easter activities and exclusive deals to Broughton – from catching the latest blockbusters to themed crafting, there’s something for everyone to enjoy, all in one place.”

What’s On at Broughton This Easter?

  • Live entertainment at The Mill House Pub
    Includes an Easter Bunny breakfast, live music from Freddie Mercury tribute act and Britain’s Got Talent contestant Micky Callisto, plus seasonal specials from the pub’s new menu.

  • Cinema deals
    Families can catch the latest releases using a Family Ticket (adults pay kids’ prices) and enjoy savings on snacks with a family bundle including popcorn, drinks and munchboxes.

  • Easter crafting supplies
    Home Sense and The Entertainer have stocked up on egg hunt kits, bunny toys and creative games for keeping kids entertained at home.

  • Dining offers
    From meals at Frankie & Benny’s and Nando’s to sweet treats from Tim Hortons and Donut Theatre, there’s plenty to enjoy.

  • Kids Eat Free
    Several restaurants — including Chiquito’s, Frankie & Benny’s, Prezzo and Pizza Express — are offering Kids Eat Free deals during the school break (with the purchase of an adult main meal).

  • New store opening
    Shoppers can also check out the new White Stuff store, now open at the park.

For full event listings and to plan your visit, head to: broughtonshopping.co.uk

