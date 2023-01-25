Broughton Retail Park returns to pre-pandemic visitor numbers with 22% uplift in footfall
Shoppers flocked to Broughton Retail Park in 2022, with footfall up 22% compared to the previous year, according to figures released by the popular shopping and leisure destination.
Retailers at Broughton also enjoyed a boost in festive visitor numbers in December, with footfall up 20% in the week leading up to Christmas, compared with the previous year.
Fashion, fragrance, and homeware all saw particularly strong sales as shoppers bought gifts for loved ones.
Restaurants and cafes were also busy as friends and families enjoyed the return to a normal festive period following the pandemic.
Visitors enjoyed the wide range of food and drink options available, including Nando’s, Chiquito, Pizza Express, Frankie’s and Benny’s, and Tim Hortons.
Alan Pruden-Barker, centre manager at Broughton, said: “Against a very challenging backdrop, we’re really pleased with our last 12 months, and in particular our Christmas period, with sales and footfall up across the centre.”
“We’re home to a broad selection of retailers – both in terms of price point and the size of their business – and we know how important the last few months have been for all of them.”
He added: "We're looking forward to welcoming new and retuning visitors in 2023 and we're excited to share updates on a number of new developments at the centre in the coming months, including investment in new LED lighting to improve energy efficiency and provide a brighter experience for visitors."
