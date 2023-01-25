Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 25th Jan 2023

Updated: Wed 25th Jan

Broughton Retail Park returns to pre-pandemic visitor numbers with 22% uplift in footfall

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Shoppers flocked to Broughton Retail Park in 2022, with footfall up 22% compared to the previous year, according to figures released by the popular shopping and leisure destination. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Retailers at Broughton also enjoyed a boost in festive visitor numbers in December, with footfall up 20% in the week leading up to Christmas, compared with the previous year. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Fashion, fragrance, and homeware all saw particularly strong sales as shoppers bought gifts for loved ones. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Restaurants and cafes were also busy as friends and families enjoyed the return to a normal festive period following the pandemic. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Visitors enjoyed the wide range of food and drink options available, including Nando’s, Chiquito, Pizza Express, Frankie’s and Benny’s, and Tim Hortons. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Alan Pruden-Barker, centre manager at Broughton, said: “Against a very challenging backdrop, we’re really pleased with our last 12 months, and in particular our Christmas period, with sales and footfall up across the centre.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We’re home to a broad selection of retailers – both in terms of price point and the size of their business – and we know how important the last few months have been for all of them.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He added: “We’re looking forward to welcoming new and retuning visitors in 2023 and we’re excited to share updates on a number of new developments at the centre in the coming months, including investment in new LED lighting to improve energy efficiency and provide a brighter experience for visitors.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Eligibility changes announced for future covid booster jabs
  • Petition handed to Flintshire Council calling for clamp down on dog fouling in Wepre Park
  • Manchester Airport £440m upgrade will provide “unrivalled passenger experience”


    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Eligibility changes announced for future covid booster jabs

    News

    Petition handed to Flintshire Council calling for clamp down on dog fouling in Wepre Park

    News

    Manchester Airport £440m upgrade will provide “unrivalled passenger experience”

    News

    Deeside based Redrow to install heat pumps in its new homes as standard

    News

    Wales to introduce mandatory national licensing scheme for tattoos and body piercing

    News

    Plaid Cymru unveils five-point plan to “tackle NHS crisis in Wales”

    News

    Council vote to adopt Local Development Plan despite strong opposition in Hawarden councillors

    News

    Over 150 drink and drug drivers arrested in north Wales during Christmas campaign

    News

    Education minister to meet with teaching unions again amid concerns over pay and staff workload

    News




    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn