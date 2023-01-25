Broughton Retail Park returns to pre-pandemic visitor numbers with 22% uplift in footfall

Shoppers flocked to Broughton Retail Park in 2022, with footfall up 22% compared to the previous year, according to figures released by the popular shopping and leisure destination. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Retailers at Broughton also enjoyed a boost in festive visitor numbers in December, with footfall up 20% in the week leading up to Christmas, compared with the previous year. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Fashion, fragrance, and homeware all saw particularly strong sales as shoppers bought gifts for loved ones. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Restaurants and cafes were also busy as friends and families enjoyed the return to a normal festive period following the pandemic. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Visitors enjoyed the wide range of food and drink options available, including Nando’s, Chiquito, Pizza Express, Frankie’s and Benny’s, and Tim Hortons. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Alan Pruden-Barker, centre manager at Broughton, said: “Against a very challenging backdrop, we’re really pleased with our last 12 months, and in particular our Christmas period, with sales and footfall up across the centre.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We’re home to a broad selection of retailers – both in terms of price point and the size of their business – and we know how important the last few months have been for all of them.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He added: “We’re looking forward to welcoming new and retuning visitors in 2023 and we’re excited to share updates on a number of new developments at the centre in the coming months, including investment in new LED lighting to improve energy efficiency and provide a brighter experience for visitors.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

