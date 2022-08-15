Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 15th Aug 2022

Broughton: Malaysia Airlines signs deal to acquire 20 Airbus A330neos

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Malaysia Airlines has selected the A330neo for the carrier’s widebody fleet renewal programme.

The initial agreements cover the acquisition of 20 A330-900 aircraft, with 10 to be purchased from Airbus and 10 to be leased from Dublin-based Avolon.

The announcement was made at an event in Kuala Lumpur, attended by MAG CEO Izham Ismail and Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International Christian Scherer, who signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the aircraft to be ordered from Airbus.

As with all Airbus commercial jets – apart from the A220 – the wings are made here in Flintshire.

Malaysia Airlines says it will operate the A330neo on its network covering Asia, the Pacific and the Middle East. Malaysia Airlines will configure its A330neo fleet with a premium layout seating 300 passengers in two classes.

Izham Ismail said: “The acquisition of the A330neo is a natural transition from our current A330ceo fleet.”

“The A330neo will not only provide fleet modernisation and enhanced operational efficiency, but will also meet environmental targets through reduced fuel-burn per seat, while keeping passenger safety and comfort at its core.”

“This is a significant milestone as MAG moves towards the successful execution of our Long-Term Business Plan 2.0 to position itself as a leading aviation services Group within the region.”

Malaysia Airlines has also signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Airbus to study a wider collaboration in the areas of sustainability, training, maintenance and airspace management.

Christian Scherer said: “Malaysia Airlines is one of the great Asian carriers and we are proud and humbled to be its preferred supplier of widebody aircraft.”

“The decision is a clear endorsement of the A330neo as the most efficient option in this size category for premium operations. It’s also the clear winner in terms of in-flight comfort and we are looking forward to working with Malaysia Airlines to define an exceptional cabin experience.”

 

Read Next

  • A ‘next generation’ Covid vaccine that targets two strains of the virus approved for use in UK
  • John Summers: New partnerships and appeal for support from ‘Guardians’ of £5.2m clocktower project
  • Cyclist airlifted to hospital following collision in Hawarden on Saturday
  • Plans to establish the UK’s first net zero cement works here in Flintshire take major step forward

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    A ‘next generation’ Covid vaccine that targets two strains of the virus approved for use in UK

    News

    John Summers: New partnerships and appeal for support from ‘Guardians’ of £5.2m clocktower project

    News

    Cyclist airlifted to hospital following collision in Hawarden on Saturday

    News

    Plans to establish the UK’s first net zero cement works here in Flintshire take major step forward

    News

    Military celebration in aid of war veterans returns to Coleg Cambria this autumn

    News

    Yellow Warning: Two day thunderstorm alert active from 10am Monday

    News

    Keir Starmer unveils Labour plan to freeze energy price cap paid for by extra tax from oil and gas giants

    News

    Rising energy prices is a “national emergency” and more support needed to tackle gravest issue UK faces, say charities

    News

    Radical rethink needed to help people in most disadvantaged areas of Wales take part in sport

    News




    Read 375,180 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn