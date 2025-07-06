Broughton: Malaysia Airlines expands fleet with 20 more Airbus A330neos

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), the parent company of Malaysia Airlines, has placed a firm order with Airbus for 20 additional A330-900 aircraft, doubling its future A330neo fleet to 40 planes.

The announcement was made on 5 July 2025 in Toulouse during the official visit of Malaysia’s Prime Minister, H.E. Anwar Ibrahim, to France.

MAG initially ordered 20 A330neos in 2022 as part of its widebody fleet renewal programme. Four of these aircraft have already been delivered and are operating on routes from Kuala Lumpur to Melbourne, Auckland and Bali.

The A330neo is powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines and features the Airbus Airspace cabin, offering enhanced passenger comfort with modern design, larger overhead bins, advanced lighting, and the latest in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems.

Importantly for the local area, the wings of the A330neo aircraft are manufactured at Airbus’ Broughton, continuing the region’s vital role in the global aerospace supply chain.

Datuk Captain Izham Ismail, Group Managing Director of MAG, said: “The A330neo continues to deliver the right balance of operational efficiency, range, and cabin comfort to support our network and growth strategy. This additional order reinforces our long-term vision of building a future-ready fleet that supports sustainable growth and strengthens our competitiveness in key markets.”

Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus EVP Sales for Commercial Aircraft, added: “This repeat order is a strong endorsement of the A330neo’s exceptional performance, fuel efficiency, versatility and passenger comfort, and a testament to the aircraft’s popularity among the world’s premium airlines.”

The A330 Family has now received over 1,800 firm orders from more than 130 customers worldwide. The A330neo can operate with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), with plans to increase to 100% by 2030.

