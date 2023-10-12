Broughton: easyJet agrees deal for 157 Airbus A320neo jets and secures option for further 100
The low-cost carrier easyJet has confirmed in its latest trading update that it has placed an order with plane-maker Airbus for 157 additional A320neo family aircraft.
The details were revealed today, 12 October 2023, as the airline announced it expects its annual profit before tax to be between £440M and £460M.
The provisional deal with Airbus includes fifty-six A320-200Ns and 101 A321-200Ns.
Additionally, easyJet secured 100 further purchase rights as part of the agreement.
These aircraft are due to be delivered in phases, starting from fiscal 2029 after 1 October 2028, and concluding by the end of fiscal 2034 on 30 September 2034.
Furthermore, the planes will feature CFM International LEAP-1A engines, although discussions between easyJet and the engine manufacturer are ongoing.
The wings for these jets are manufactured at Airbus’s Broughton wing-making facility.
easyJet already has an order for 158 A320neo family aircraft scheduled for delivery by 2029.
The airline also disclosed that 35 of the A320neo jets from this existing order will be upgraded to A321neos.
In total, the carrier now has orders for 315 aircraft set for delivery by 2034, and an additional 100 purchase rights were also highlighted in the recent trading update.
“We’ve reached a tentative agreement with Airbus for another order of 157 aircraft and an additional 100 purchase rights. This move will ensure easyJet’s fleet modernisation and expansion continues post-2028, offering notable benefits such as cost savings and enhanced sustainability,” stated Johan Lundgren, easyJet’s CEO.
This new acquisition will assist easyJet in concluding its fleet replacement of A319 planes and allow for the replacement of about half of the A320ceo aircraft.
easyJet also mentioned they’re exclusively negotiating with CFM International regarding the engine supply for this proposed purchase.
Financially, the anticipated expenditure for these new aircraft and conversions is projected at roughly $19.9 billion.
