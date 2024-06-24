Broughton: AMRC and Granada Cranes team up to boost Flintshire manufacturing

Alyn and Deeside’s Member of the Senedd (MS), Jack Sargeant, has commended the Advanced Manufacturing and Research Centre (AMRC) for its collaborative efforts with local firm Granada Cranes.

This partnership aims to support Flintshire manufacturers by providing unparalleled access to advanced manufacturing technology, knowledge transfer, training, and upskilling in digital and decarbonisation strategies.

The most recent achievement from this collaboration saw AMRC engineers developing a technology roadmap for Granada Cranes, facilitating the adoption of digital methods to create a paperless working environment. Granada Cranes, the UK’s largest independent crane company, specialises in designing and manufacturing onshore, offshore, and overhead cranes, and provides maintenance support post-installation.

The initiative is part of the Accelerating Decarbonisation and Productivity through Technology and Skills (ADAPTS) programme, funded by Flintshire County Council’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund allocation.

Jack Sargeant MS, who has a background in engineering, expressed his enthusiasm for the project: “As a trained engineer, I served my time in local industry and so I am always keen to support the sector any way I can. During a recent visit to Granada, I recommended they work with AMRC to boost productivity through digitalisation. I am very pleased to see this successful project has helped the team at Granada identify new ways of working.”

Jack further highlighted the benefits for the wider community: “It is fantastic news that over 30 local businesses will be able to access this level of tailored support from the experts at AMRC. I would encourage anyone interested to apply as soon as possible.”

Jon Hall, Director at Granada Cranes, shared his excitement about the collaboration: “We are delighted to be collaborating with the AMRC. It presents an opportunity to further evolve what we do and continue to be at the cutting edge of our industry. We are grateful to Jack for his continued support of high-tech manufacturing in Deeside.”

The ADAPTS programme will support up to 32 businesses from any sector in their efforts to decarbonise, increase productivity, innovate, and upskill their staff. Successful applicants will receive comprehensive support, including:

Tailored support from the AMRC Cymru engineering team for an average of three months, focusing on advanced technology adoption.

Access to bespoke training through Coleg Cambria on technology skills for three staff members.

Foundational training in sustainability for businesses from Small World Consulting.

Businesses interested in enhancing their productivity and sustainability are encouraged to see how AMRC can assist by filling out the contact form available on the AMRC website.

For more details, visit: AMRC ADAPTS Programme.