Bride who broke down at side of A55 in Flintshire makes it to church on time thanks to police and traffic officers

A bride whose vehicle broke down at the side of the A55 was helped to reach the church on time thanks to help of police and traffic officers.

Traffic Wales officers were called to the aid of a woman in a wedding dress on the Ewloe/St David’s slip road in Flintshire earlier this afternoon.

Fortunately they were able to remove the vehicle while officers from North Wales Police made sure she was able to tie the knot by taking her to the wedding venue.

Posting on Twitter, Traffic Wales said: “The course of true love never did run smooth…

“Our Traffic Officers arrived on scene this afternoon to help assist a bride in a broken down vehicle! Woman with veil.

“We removed the vehicle while @NWPolice gave her a lift to the ceremony. Wishing the bride & groom all the best!”

Members of the North Wales Police Intercept Team later confirmed: “We got her to the church on time!”

