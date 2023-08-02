Breastfeeding breakthrough: Flintshire mum’s heartfelt praise for Wrexham hospital’s life-changing team

A Flintshire mum has praised Wrexham Maelor Hospital’s specialist infant feeding team for their “amazing” impact during the first two weeks of her daughter’s life. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Serving as a beacon of support during the precious initial days of motherhood, the team’s dedicated professionals, including a lactation-qualified midwife, have been vital to the success of a pilot project that began in early 2021. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Assisting families across Wrexham and Flintshire, the initiative has achieved remarkable success. With more than 70% of assisted mothers continuing to breastfeed after leaving the hospital, this program has caused a significant uptick from the region’s previous average breastfeeding rate of 50%. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Due to the project’s success, it has been expanded to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, where early results have also been encouraging. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

One success story is that of baby Seren Young, born six weeks early and initially requiring a feeding tube. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mum Lisa Bithell, said: “I had been discussing my birth plan with my midwife and I had been thinking about breastfeeding, but it wasn’t something that I really knew much about – and then the next day I went into labour and had to rush into hospital,” 29-year-old Lisa said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“When Seren came early I thought I might not have the chance to breastfeed. At first, she had some trouble breathing and was taken to SCBU – so we didn’t get to have time skin-to-skin.”

“Seren hadn’t developed that suckling reflex and was on a feeding tube for a while,” Lisa said. “I didn’t know how to breastfeed and really thought I wouldn’t be able to. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“But the team were really supportive and patient, and really flexible. They helped me so much – I think if it hadn’t been for them I don’t think I would be breastfeeding now. You think it is something that should come naturally, but it was hard work at first and the help from the infant feeding team was vital. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“They were there every morning to support me, encouraged me to keep on going and kept me positive when things were difficult. They really listened to me, and made breastfeeding work for us when Seren was ready to have the feeding tube taken out.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The team’s work goes beyond just teaching the mechanics of breastfeeding. As Ellie Morgan, an infant feeding support worker, explained, “The most important things we give the mums we work with is time and confidence… we listen to the family and to their needs, and then look at ways we can support them.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The program’s innovation lies not only in its focused approach but also in being the first in Wales to trial a fully integrated and midwife-led infant feeding team within the maternity department. Committed to helping mothers who wish to breastfeed, the initiative is part of Betsi Cadwaladr health board’s Infant Feeding Action Plan, focusing on areas with lower breastfeeding levels. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Sharon Breward MBE, Betsi Cadwaladr Infant Feeding Coordinator, emphasised the commitment to supporting mothers, stating, “We are committed to helping mothers who want to breastfeed their babies – and want to do more to encourage and support breastfeeding throughout North Wales.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Breastfeeding has widely acknowledged health and well-being benefits for both mothers and babies. This focused support from the infant feeding team demonstrates an essential step towards more personalised care and a holistic approach to maternity services. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With its dedicated professionals, practical guidance, and patient-oriented approach, the project is not only enhancing breastfeeding rates but fostering a supportive environment for new mothers at a critical time. It’s a promising sign of healthcare innovation meeting the real-world needs of mothers and babies, ensuring a more confident start to parenthood. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

