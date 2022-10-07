Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 7th Oct 2022

Updated: Fri 7th Oct

Bottom of the league Airbus UK Broughton docked three points for fielding ineligible player

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Airbus UK Broughton has been docked three points for fielding an ineligible.

The team, which is bottom of the JD Cymru Premier and recently parted company with boss Steve O’Shaughnessy, fielded the player in a match against Caernarfon Town on Friday 2nd September.

In a statement, the FAW’s National League Board said:

“Airbus UK Broughton are to be deducted three points from their 2022/23 total for breaching League Rule 14.1 by player in their JD Cymru Premier fixture against Caernarfon Town on Friday 2nd September 2022.”

“JD Cymru Premier Rule 14.1 states: “No Club may play an ineligible Player in any Match. Any Club which plays an ineligible player in a Match will have three (3) points deducted from its record for that season (or in the case of a Play-Off Match, will forfeit the Match) and will also be liable to a fine.”

“If the Player is a nominated but unused substitute for a Match, he shall be deemed as not having played for the Club in that Match.”

The FAW said: “The club may refer the matter to an Appeals Panel of the Football Association of Wales and written notice of such action must be received by the FAW no later than 4.30pm on Monday 17th October 2022.”

Read Next

  • Britain’s leading televised cycle race series coming to North Wales next summer
  • Council could take enforcement action to deal with empty properties blighting Flintshire’s town centres
  • Meter tampering ‘can create ticking time bomb’ warns energy industry
  • Mold hospital patient champion awarded for going above and beyond

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales



    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Britain’s leading televised cycle race series coming to North Wales next summer

    News

    Council could take enforcement action to deal with empty properties blighting Flintshire’s town centres

    News

    Meter tampering ‘can create ticking time bomb’ warns energy industry

    News

    Mold hospital patient champion awarded for going above and beyond

    News

    A494 Deeside – slip road back open following earlier closure due to flooding

    News

    Creation of a Flintshire Coastal Park to be considered by councillors

    News

    Avanti West Coast contract extended for 6 months and “challenged” to deliver urgent increase in services

    News

    “Off Flint” – Celebrating the town, castle and coast in an “exciting” new project

    News

    “Bad year for the rule of law in the UK” says Welsh Government’s Counsel General

    News




    Read 420,229 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn