Bottom of the league Airbus UK Broughton docked three points for fielding ineligible player

Airbus UK Broughton has been docked three points for fielding an ineligible.

The team, which is bottom of the JD Cymru Premier and recently parted company with boss Steve O’Shaughnessy, fielded the player in a match against Caernarfon Town on Friday 2nd September.

In a statement, the FAW’s National League Board said:

“Airbus UK Broughton are to be deducted three points from their 2022/23 total for breaching League Rule 14.1 by player in their JD Cymru Premier fixture against Caernarfon Town on Friday 2nd September 2022.”

“JD Cymru Premier Rule 14.1 states: “No Club may play an ineligible Player in any Match. Any Club which plays an ineligible player in a Match will have three (3) points deducted from its record for that season (or in the case of a Play-Off Match, will forfeit the Match) and will also be liable to a fine.”

“If the Player is a nominated but unused substitute for a Match, he shall be deemed as not having played for the Club in that Match.”

The FAW said: “The club may refer the matter to an Appeals Panel of the Football Association of Wales and written notice of such action must be received by the FAW no later than 4.30pm on Monday 17th October 2022.”

