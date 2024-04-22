Boss of Deeside based Iceland thanks St John medics for life saving efforts after marathon collapse

The boss of Deeside-based Iceland Foods has praised life-saving medics who came to his aid during the London Marathon on Sunday.

Richard Walker was one of over 50,000 people participating in the showpiece event on a dry and bright day in London.

The Iceland boss collapsed unconscious with hyperthermic shock near the finish line of the race, which was watched by tens of thousands of people around the 26.2-mile route.

Taking to Instagram after the event, Richard Walker said, “Yesterday, St John Ambulance saved my life.”

“I collapsed and fell unconscious less than 2 miles before the London Marathon finish line with hyperthermic shock – my body temperature was 42 degrees and rising.”

“Truth be told, I didn’t train enough & pushed way too hard on the day – probably a little bit of Everest arrogance!”

“I came to about half an hour later, surrounded by an amazing team of medics, covered in ice with all sorts of things stuck in me.”

“I can’t thank them enough. They were the true heroes of the day, and I owe them my life.”

“I’m also totally in awe of everyone who ran the marathon, and all the inspiring stories behind people’s motivation for doing so. Seeing all the charity efforts was just so emotional.”

The Iceland boss ran the marathon with his friend Simon Felstead, raising nearly £11,000 for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

His involvement with Alzheimer’s Research UK began following his mother, Lady Walker’s diagnosis with young-onset Alzheimer’s disease in 2011, leading to her death in 2021.

Since becoming an Ambassador for Alzheimer’s Research UK, Richard has spearheaded fundraising efforts through the Iceland Foods Charitable Foundation, raising over £5 million since 2011.