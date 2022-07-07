Deeside.com > News

Boris Johnson announces process to find new Conservative Leader – will remain Prime Minister until then

Boris Johnson has said he will remain as Prime Minister as a process to find a new Conservative Party leader, and Prime Minister, begins.

The Prime Minister said, “It is clearly now the will of the Conservative party there should be a new leader and therefore new PM. That process should begin now and the timetable will be announced next week.

“Today I’ve appointed a cabinet to serve as I will until a new leader is in place.”

New Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi added to the already huge pressure to make the move in a letter this morning, while Education Secretary (since Tuesday evening) Michelle Donelan also resigned.

Last night Welsh Secretary Simon Hart MP joined the list of over 50 resignation from UK Government roles.

Delyn MP Rob Roberts, who was elected as a member of the Conservative Party but now sits as an Independent said:

“This morning’s notification that the Prime Minister will resign had become inevitable.”

“The resignation of Boris Johnson had to happen, and I am hopeful that the Party can move forward swiftly to get a replacement in place firstly on a caretaker and then a permanent basis.”

“There is a lot to be getting on with and for my part I’ll continue to try to do my best for the people of Delyn on a day to day basis regardless of the political comings and goings in Westminster.”

Wrexham’s MP stayed publicly silent on the matter overnight, detailing her normal work day including meetings with the Service Women’s Network, a conservative tax cut promotion and Design Foundations competition.

Clwyd South’s MP Simon Baynes also took a similar business as usual public view overnight, with his twitter feed highlighting the news the National Eisteddfod is coming to the area.

MPs and staff gathered in Downing Street to observe the speech, with Simon Baynes MP visible in the group.

PM Johnson will likely stay in post for possibly two or three months as a leadership contest takes place in the Conservative Party, before a new Prime Minister emerges and has started announcing his new Cabinet.

“Thems the breaks” watch Prime Minister Boris Johnson making his resignation statement in Downing Street.

 

 

