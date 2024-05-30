Boheme Chester earns prestigious Michelin Guide spot after only three months

Boheme Chester has proudly earned a spot in the esteemed Michelin Guide for Great Britain and Ireland, a remarkable achievement for the new dining venue which opened only three months ago.

The accolade marks a significant milestone for Boheme, located in the heart of the city, and cements its reputation as a premier dining destination.

Owners and best friends Ben Illes and Chef De Patron Andi Lowe-Smith expressed their gratitude: “As a new site in the city, we are overwhelmed at the nod from Michelin and it is a huge boost for the team – a big thank you from us all.”

Boheme Chester is a unique, independently owned, all-day dining concept that opened its doors in February 2024.

Michelin’s review praises Boheme Chester’s exceptional offerings, stating: “Located in the very heart of Chester on one of the city’s famous 13th Century rows, this impressive establishment operates as a café and bakery in the mornings, then slowly morphs throughout the day into a full-blown restaurant for dinner. There are three dining areas to choose from, all with a smart brasserie-style feel to them. The menu spotlights prime British ingredients, like terrific Creedy Carver duck, in well-executed and satisfying dishes.”

Boheme’s inclusion in the Michelin Guide comes as part of the latest updates, celebrating the guide’s 50th anniversary in Great Britain and Ireland. The guide now features over 1,100 restaurants, including a select few from Chester.

This recognition from Michelin underlines the dedication and hard work of the Boheme team since its opening.

It highlights their commitment to delivering high-quality food and exceptional service, making Boheme Chester a must-visit dining spot.

For more information and bookings, visit Boheme Chester’s website.