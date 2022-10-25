Biggest hospitality recruitment initiative launches across the UK

The UK’s biggest hospitality recruitment initiative has been launched throughout the UK to tackle the sector’s crippling jobs crisis.

Hospitality Rising’s bold new campaign, ‘Rise Fast, Work Young’, is backed by over 300 businesses throughout the UK including global brands in a bid to help fill the industry’s 400,000 vacancies.

Supported by some of the UK’s most successful hospitality operators and suppliers, including Hilton, Parkdean Resorts, Prezzo, Soho House, Pret A Manger, Claridges, Pizza Pilgrims, Propeller, and many more, #risefastworkyoung aims to attract new recruits by showcasing the opportunities and promise that come with a career in hospitality.

Thousands of vacancies have already gone up on the Hospitality Rising website, which officially went live on Friday.

A series of vibrant campaign images will feature in phase one of a six-figure advertising campaign involving TikTok creators, digital ads and high profile outdoor spots across the UK. Animated figures will take centre stage representing the diversity of the industry and workstyles on offer, alongside slogans such as ‘Don’t grow old for a living’ and ‘9-5ers wouldn’t get it.’

Backed by Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge, respected chefs Angela Hartnett and Raymond Blanc OBE, and big brands, the new campaign is designed to inspire the next generation of talent and attract Gen Z job seekers who might not have considered hospitality as a career choice.

Tom Kerridge said: “My whole life has been immersed in hospitality, from cooking for my little brother as a kid, to starting The Hand & Flowers and growing my business into what it is today. We have to make sure the next generation of chefs, front of house, bar tenders, kitchen porters and managers are all coming through and that the industry is seen as a lifelong career that can give you amazing experiences.”

The recruitment drive will highlight how quickly workers can climb the hospitality ladder with the powerful message ‘you can’t go further faster.’

Mark McCulloch, founder of Hospitality Rising and campaign director, said: “This movement represents a major moment in hospitality history.

“Hospitality is a sector that’s exciting, rewarding and offers fast growth, because it gives you the life skills to build your own future self and enjoy success – all while having fun.

“In the last few months, we have been working behind the scenes with plans to promote working in hospitality as the ultimate choice for the ambitious, and as an act of rebellion against the 9-5.

“We are all united in our approach to make hospitality a preferred job and career choice for all. I have no doubt that this will be something we can look back on with pride.”

The Hospitality Rising campaign has already achieved unwavering support from some of the biggest names in the UK. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) recently became the campaign’s first official platform supplier partner, while hospitality tech supplier Zonal and one of the UK’s leading guest WI-FI based marketing solutions, Wireless Social, also became platinum sponsors.

By asking backers to pledge £10 per employee, it aims to reach a £5m target allowing for a “government-sized” collaborative campaign that will change the perception of the industry and bolster its workforce for good. The campaign’s efforts have so far raised £800,000.

Leaders behind Parkdean Resorts, the UK’s largest holiday park operator, and chain restaurant operator Prezzo, together invested a combined £80,000 to provide backing for the initiative.

Figures from KAM, which is supporting the Hospitality Rising effort, show that only 1 in 5 people would consider a hospitality job and 42 per cent of current employees are thinking about leaving the sector.

Kate Nicholls OBE, chief executive of UKHospitality, the industry trade body that represents over 740 companies and around 10,000 venues, said: “This campaign could not have come soon enough and enables hospitality leaders, investors, and other agencies to come together and stage a vital intervention to attract young people to a rich and diverse career path that so many other industries simply cannot offer.

“We cannot wait to see the campaign evolve in the coming months and to share the amazing stories of hospitality workers who have successfully climbed the career ladder, as well as turning a generation to a career pathway that offers joy, success, and an abundance of freedom.”

A full list of vacancies can be found at www.hospitalityrising.com

