Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 15th Nov 2021

Updated: Mon 15th Nov

Big Word Weekend – Brand new Flintshire festival celebrating written and spoken word gets off “amazing start”

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A brand new festival celebrating the written and spoken word took place over the weekend in Mynydd Isa where people enjoyed taking part in various engaging and informative events.

The Big Word Weekend kicked off on Friday, 12 November at Caffi Isa with a community choir singing joyous songs under decorative lights and an informal discussion on horror fiction.

Local author Jess Doyle – whose work has been published in numerous magazines, journals, and anthologies – organised the entire weekend for all to enjoy.

Shortly after leading the horror discussion, she said: “We had a lovely choir here to start the weekend off as well as a nice, intimate discussion with a small group on all things horror.

“As The Big Word Weekend was created to bring our community together and celebrate the many talents we all have, it’s incredible to know that people are enjoying themselves.

“I myself was able to read an excerpt from my new book – M.I.C.H.A.E.L. – showcasing my passion for writing. So, as things go, this was an amazing start to say the least!”

On Saturday, 13 November, a children’s book craft session was held followed by an open mic event that allowed multiple authors, poets, comedians and singers to share their passions.

Award-winning short story writer Gaynor Jones then led an informative workshop on the art of flash fiction while comedian Daniel Hippolyte took centre stage discussing comedy writing.

Then, on Sunday, 14 November, legendary Merseyside songwriter Ian Prowse examined how to write songs of conviction while esteemed historian Dr. Miranda Kaufmann discussed her Wolfson History Prize and Nayef Al-Rodhan Prize shortlisted book Black Tudors: The Untold Story.

To end things off, Jess led yet another informal discussion but on the topic of comics instead.

Afterwards, she said: “Considering this was the first time we’ve ever tried doing something of this nature, it’s relieving to know how well it’s gone down.

“We’ve had comedy nights, live music, and, over lockdown, I even started a spoken word group. But this was a much larger-scale project. We’ve had a lot of variation, allowing us to gauge what the villagers are really interested in. Now we can look to move forward with our arts programme.”

“We’re very excited about the future of the café in terms of arts and culture. We’ll be able to do so much more, bringing new experiences and opportunities to everyone here in Mynydd Isa.”

For more information on the event, visit the Caffi Isa Official Facebook Group.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

People visiting the cinema, theatre or a concert hall in Wales will be required to show a Covid pass from today

News

Welsh Government’s Young Person’s Guarantee officially launched

News

Real Living Wage (not to be confused with National Minimum Wage) increase to £9.90 in Wales

News

Tributes paid to two retired North Wales Police Dogs who have passed away

News

Yellow weather warning – fog could impact Deeside tonight and into the morning

News

Good news for Broughton’s wing makers as Indigo Partner airlines orders 255 Airbus A321 jets

News

Remembrance Sunday in Flintshire

News

Arriva Wales: Bus services in Flintshire will be severely hit from today as drivers start 5 weeks of strike action over pay

News

Flintshire Council employing more enforcement officers to deal with side waste, fly tipping and parking issues

News





Read 377,443 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn