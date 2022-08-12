Beware of ‘cold callers’ warn North Wales firefighters

People are being warned to beware of salespeople falsely implying they are calling on behalf of the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

Calls have been received from people claiming to be from the fire service trying and arrange a home visit.

It is thought the cold callers are trying to sell fire prevention items.

A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We’ve received a small number of reports of people being telephoned by individuals saying that they are calling from the Fire Authority or Fire Brigade to try and arrange a home visit. ”

“It appears they may be trying to sell fire prevention or safety items.”

“This is in no way connected to us as a Service.”

“We do however offer completely free safe and well checks undertaken by our staff to help keep people safe from fire in their homes – you can register here https://bit.ly/3JL6XR0 or by calling 0800 1691234”

“Please remember, we do not generally ‘cold call’ residents via telephone to arrange our checks – we will call back following a request or referral, or offer checks as part of hotspotting campaigns following a fire in your area.”

“Our staff will always wear a uniform and carry Service ID.”

“All our services are completely free of charge.”

“We will not charge for the supply of fire prevention/safety equipment.”

