Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 12th Aug 2022

Beware of ‘cold callers’ warn North Wales firefighters

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

People are being warned to beware of salespeople falsely implying they are calling on behalf of the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

Calls have been received from people claiming to be from the fire service trying and arrange a home visit.

It is thought the cold callers are trying to sell fire prevention items.

A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We’ve received a small number of reports of people being telephoned by individuals saying that they are calling from the Fire Authority or Fire Brigade to try and arrange a home visit. ”

“It appears they may be trying to sell fire prevention or safety items.”

“This is in no way connected to us as a Service.”

“We do however offer completely free safe and well checks undertaken by our staff to help keep people safe from fire in their homes – you can register here https://bit.ly/3JL6XR0 or by calling 0800 1691234”

“Please remember, we do not generally ‘cold call’ residents via telephone to arrange our checks – we will call back following a request or referral, or offer checks as part of hotspotting campaigns following a fire in your area.”

“Our staff will always wear a uniform and carry Service ID.”

“All our services are completely free of charge.”

“We will not charge for the supply of fire prevention/safety equipment.”

Read Next

  • Liverpool and Manchester shortlisted to host the Eurovision Song Contest next year
  • Energy bills will cost two month’s wages next year if ministers don’t act, warns TUC
  • Campaigners call for more ‘Changing Places’ accessible toilets in Flintshire
  • North Wales health watchdog calls for ‘urgent action’ to ensure patients can access safe healthcare

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Liverpool and Manchester shortlisted to host the Eurovision Song Contest next year

    News

    Energy bills will cost two month’s wages next year if ministers don’t act, warns TUC

    News

    Campaigners call for more ‘Changing Places’ accessible toilets in Flintshire

    News

    North Wales health watchdog calls for ‘urgent action’ to ensure patients can access safe healthcare

    News

    Some services on Wrexham to Bidston line cancelled due to faulty train

    News

    Traveller communities in Wales face ‘widespread racism’ according to new Senedd report

    News

    Cameras at Chester Zoo capture moment rare giraffe arrives into the world

    News

    Greenacres: Police issue appeal for information after theft of Terri the toxic cane toad

    News

    RNLI in Wales issues water safety advice during heatwave

    News




    Read 370,485 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn