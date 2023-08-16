Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 16th Aug 2023

Best of Deeside’s engineering expertise showcased to North Wales Minister.

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Alyn and Deeside Senedd Member, Jack Sargeant, recently showcased the very best of Deeside’s engineering expertise by introducing the Minister for North Wales to two top engineering firms. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The visit aimed to promote more government support, both for the industries in general and for young people looking at apprenticeships in engineering. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

On his tour, the Minister met representatives from ElectroImpact and Granada Material Handling. Both of these companies are leaders in the aerospace sector, known for their innovative technology. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

ElectroImpact, famous for its advanced aerospace robotic equipment, and Granada Material Handling, a pioneer in modern lifting solutions, proudly displayed their high-tech abilities. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

There were two main goals for this tour. The first was to show off the fantastic work being done by these companies. The second was to stress the importance of the Welsh Government supporting this industry. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This is especially crucial as the sector evolves to produce more environmentally friendly, carbon-neutral products. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Having once been an engineer himself, Jack Sargeant has a deep connection to the industry. He’s passionate about encouraging more people to join it. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He’s keen on promoting apprenticeships in manufacturing. He hopes visits like this one will motivate the Welsh Government to create programmes attracting more youngsters to the field. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Jack Sargeant MS commented, “The aerospace industry, like many others, is undergoing big changes. It’s vital to highlight when local companies are leading the way in innovation.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“There are plenty of chances for young people to start apprenticeships. We all need to promote this option to our community.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I wanted the Minister to hear directly about the groundbreaking work going on, but also about the challenges in hiring.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Deeside has a rich history of manufacturing. With companies like these at the helm, our future looks promising.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • River Dee restoration boosts juvenile fish survival
  • Cheshire castle estate to host free celebration of young showjumping talent
  • Chester graduate’s debut novel ‘Pearl’ nominated for prestigious 2023 Booker Prize

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    River Dee restoration boosts juvenile fish survival

    News

    Cheshire castle estate to host free celebration of young showjumping talent

    News

    Chester graduate’s debut novel ‘Pearl’ nominated for prestigious 2023 Booker Prize

    News

    Scheme to help support coastal communities tackle climate emergency

    News

    A55 incidents cause long delays for drivers

    News

    New partnership eyes sustainable restoration of Chester’s historic City Walls

    News

    Surge in child online grooming in Wales amid calls for stronger safety laws

    News

    Updated: A55 in Flintshire back open following earlier vehicle fire

    News

    Public Health Wales sets up ‘Incident Response Group’ to tackle growing trend of vaping among children

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn