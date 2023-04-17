Aura Libraries to close for three Mondays this May

During the month of May, all Aura libraries, which includes the Mobile Library and Home Delivery Service, will be closed for three Mondays. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The libraries will be closed on Bank Holiday days on 1 and 29 May. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Additionally, they will be closed on 8 May, for the Bank Holiday proclaimed in honour of the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The upcoming May 8 bank holiday follows the Coronation on Saturday 6 May. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The libraries at Deeside Leisure Centre and Holywell Leisure Centre will still be open during their respective leisure centre’s operating hours for self-service. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Aura Leisure Centres will also be impacted by the upcoming bank holidays. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Monday, 1 May: Buckley Leisure Centre will be closed; Deeside Leisure Centre will be open from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM; Jade Jones Pavilion Flint will be open from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM; Mold Leisure Centre and Flint High School will be closed.

Buckley Leisure Centre will be closed; Deeside Leisure Centre will be open from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM; Jade Jones Pavilion Flint will be open from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM; Mold Leisure Centre and Flint High School will be closed. Monday, 8 May: Buckley Leisure Centre and Mold Leisure Centre will be closed; Deeside Leisure Centre and Jade Jones Pavilion Flint will be closed, and Flint High School will be closed.

Buckley Leisure Centre and Mold Leisure Centre will be closed; Deeside Leisure Centre and Jade Jones Pavilion Flint will be closed, and Flint High School will be closed. Monday, 29 May: Buckley Leisure Centre will be closed; Deeside Leisure Centre will be open from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM; Jade Jones Pavilion Flint will be open from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM; Mold Leisure Centre and Flint High School will be closed.

Aura Leisure Centers in Flintshire advise library users to check the Aura website or contact their local library for more information and updates. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

