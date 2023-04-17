Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 17th Apr 2023

Aura Libraries to close for three Mondays this May

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

During the month of May, all Aura libraries, which includes the Mobile Library and Home Delivery Service, will be closed for three Mondays. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The libraries will be closed on Bank Holiday days on 1 and 29 May. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Additionally, they will be closed on 8 May, for the Bank Holiday proclaimed in honour of the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The upcoming May 8 bank holiday follows the Coronation on Saturday 6 May. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The libraries at Deeside Leisure Centre and Holywell Leisure Centre will still be open during their respective leisure centre’s operating hours for self-service. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Aura Leisure Centres will also be impacted by the upcoming bank holidays. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  • Monday, 1 May: Buckley Leisure Centre will be closed; Deeside Leisure Centre will be open from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM; Jade Jones Pavilion Flint will be open from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM; Mold Leisure Centre and Flint High School will be closed.
  • Monday, 8 May: Buckley Leisure Centre and Mold Leisure Centre will be closed; Deeside Leisure Centre and Jade Jones Pavilion Flint will be closed, and Flint High School will be closed.
  • Monday, 29 May: Buckley Leisure Centre will be closed; Deeside Leisure Centre will be open from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM; Jade Jones Pavilion Flint will be open from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM; Mold Leisure Centre and Flint High School will be closed.

Aura Leisure Centers in Flintshire advise library users to check the Aura website or contact their local library for more information and updates. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Microscopic colitis on the rise: Here’s what you need to know
  • Hawarden artist Abby Browne set to showcase latest collection at new Ffrith Hall studio
  • Wales first in the UK to increase Education Maintenance Allowance payment

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Microscopic colitis on the rise: Here’s what you need to know

    News

    Hawarden artist Abby Browne set to showcase latest collection at new Ffrith Hall studio

    News

    Wales first in the UK to increase Education Maintenance Allowance payment

    News

    College students uniting industry and education leaders at Earth conference

    News

    Patients “deserve better than repeated failings” at Betsi Cadwaladr, says north Wales politician

    News

    Three Clocks Challenge: Flintshire woman set to take on epic 270-mile walk for charity

    News

    Jubilee Class Loco ‘Bahamas’ scheduled to steam through Flintshire on Sunday

    News

    £600,000 funding boost for Wales’ credit unions

    News

    Details of text to be used for next weeks UK-wide emergency alert test released

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn