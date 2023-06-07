Asda unveils free grocery delivery trial in limited time offer

Asda is giving shoppers an opportunity to have their groceries delivered for free from next week. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

From 13th June, Asda is giving customers the chance to have their groceries delivered for free in an exciting new offer.

The limited time deal gives customers the chance to trial the retailer’s pocket-friendly Delivery Pass service, removing the delivery charge on online orders and saving customers up to £199 per year*. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

To access the offer, all shoppers need to do is sign up to one of Asda’s Delivery Pass services: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Asda’s midweek Delivery Pass offers delivery and collection slots on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for £3.50 per month or just £35 a year.

The anytime pass offers the same deal on any day of the week and can either be purchased at £6.50 a month, or for a one-off payment of £65

The delivery pass also gives shoppers a range of additional perks, including access to recurring slots for booking the same delivery time each week, free next day delivery on all orders and free next day collection, priority access to slots throughout the year (a particular advantage during holiday seasons), and a savings guarantee. If the pass hasn’t saved customers money by the end of the year, Asda pledges to refund the difference in the form of an e-voucher. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The free trial is available between 13th June – 10th July 2023, but customers will need to be quick as there are a limited number of free trials available. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The delivery pass is only available for new Delivery Pass customers and will automatically renew unless cancelled within the 30 days. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Shoppers can receive a maximum of one order per day with the Delivery Pass and a £40 minimum spend applies. Full terms and conditions can be found at: https://groceries.asda.com/terms-and-conditions#DeliveryPassAnchor ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

*Based on one shop per week at a delivery cost of £4.50. Midweek 12 month pass one-off payment of £35 per year. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

