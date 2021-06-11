Asda named UK’s lowest-priced supermarket for 24th year in a row

Asda has been crowned the UK’s lowest-priced supermarket by trade bible the Grocer in its annual ‘Grocer Golds’ industry awards.

The retailer picked up the award after recording the most wins in the Grocer magazine’s weekly price comparison survey, which compares the prices of 33 everyday items across the major supermarket chains. Asda had 33 out of 50 wins during the period and maintained its position as the only supermarket to win this particular award.

This is the 24th consecutive year that Asda has won the price award at the Grocer Golds – a record that no other supermarket can match and one that reflects the company’s commitment to provide customers with consistently low prices every time they shop.

Derek Lawlor , Chief Merchandising Officer at Asda, said: “We know that many of our customers are having a tough time financially due to the pandemic so making sure they get great value every time they shop with us is our number one priority.

“We are delighted to be named the UK’s lowest-priced supermarket once again by the Grocer and will continue to do all we can to keep prices low for our customers.”

As well as delivering great prices for customers, Asda continues to provide an extensive range of support to colleagues and local communities impacted by the pandemic. Earlier this year, Asda became the first supermarket to support the NHS Covid vaccination programme using its in-store pharmacies, and recently hit the landmark of administering 50,000 jabs from its Cape Hill, Watford and Old Kent Road stores.

In addition, the Asda Foundation has recently launched its Green Token Giving initiative and is calling on customers to help decide which charities and good causes will receive a share of £1.4m during the next 12 months. Nominations can be made via the https://www.asda.com/green-tokens website and the latest round of voting runs until the end of July.