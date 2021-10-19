Asda launches Christmas recruitment drive and confirms festive home delivery slot dates

Asda is stepping up its preparations for Christmas by recruiting 15,000 temporary staff and confirming the dates its festive home delivery slots go live.

The supermarket is recruiting seasonal colleagues to fulfil a variety of different roles including serving customers, replenishing shelves, picking, packing and delivering online orders.

Around 1500 roles will be home delivery driver positions, 500 roles in Asda depot’s with the remainder being store-based roles across the UK.

Asda says there will be opportunities for some of the seasonal recruited to remain with Asda into the New Year to cover permanent workers who take holidays after the busy Christmas period.

Asda also confirmed that its Christmas home delivery slots would go live to Delivery Pass customers on Tuesday 19th October and to all other customers on Thursday 28th October.

Since the start of the pandemic, Asda says it has more than doubled the capacity of its online delivery service and will have 900,000 home delivery and Click & Collect slots available the week before Christmas.

The supermarket was recently crowned Online Supermarket of the Year by the Grocer Magazine for the second year running.

Hayley Tatum, Chief People Officer at Asda, said: “We will do all we can to make sure customers have a fantastic Christmas and recruiting an extra 15,000 colleagues across our stores, depots and home delivery service will help us to provide them with great products and excellent service when they shop with us during the festive season.”

More information on the roles available and details of how to apply are available on Asda’s careers website https://www.asda.jobs/