Asda confirms NHS and emergency worker Blue Light Card 10% discount offer extended to end of February

NHS workers, armed forces and social care workers will be able to continue using their Blue Light card to get 10 per cent of purchases at Asda.

The supermarket giant has confirmed the discount that ran during Christmas and extended into January has been further extended to the end of February.

The discount is available in all Asda’s 633 stores across the UK until February 28 and includes food and drink (not alcohol), George at Asda clothing and homeware, toys, gifts and optical.

Blue Light cardholders can receive the discount by presenting their card at the checkout.

The Blue Light Card is a nationally recognised scheme that provides workers in the NHS, emergency services, social care sector and the armed forces with a range of discounts.

Asda initially launched the discount at Christmas for cardholders to “recognise the amazing work they do each day to keep everyone safe.”

Blue Light Card Facebook page states: “Note, you may be asked to provide additional ID at the checkout when redeeming the offer, such as a bank card, driving licence or passport. This is to ensure that only eligible members receive the discount.”

Those who work for the NHS, emergency service, armed forces or social care can apply for a Blue Light Card by Membership by registering online at their website.

A card costs £4.99 and is valid for two years.