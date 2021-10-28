Arriva Wales bus drivers to strike for five weeks after bosses’ make “poverty pay” offer say union

Bus services across North Wales will face severe disruption after nearly 400 Arriva bus drivers voted overwhelmingly to strike for five weeks in a pay dispute, Unite the union said today.

Arriva Cymru bus drivers at depots, including Hawarden, Wrexham, Rhyl, Amlwch, Bangor and Llandudno will strike continuously from 6am on Sunday 14 November 2021 until 1 am on Sunday 19 December.

It follows a 95 per cent vote in favour of strike action.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “It is time that Arriva Cymru’s management woke up and smelled the coffee.”

“The 95 per cent vote in favour of industrial action shows how determined our members are to fight for a better pay deal. And make no mistake, they will have the full backing of Unite during their five week strike.”

“They were local heroes in the pandemic, so surely now is the time for that dedication and hard work to be rewarded with a substantial pay rise.”

Unite regional officer Jo Goodchild said: “Obviously, this is a huge mandate for industrial action – one of the biggest I have ever experienced.”

“There is a window of opportunity for the management to sit down with Unite for a constructive dialogue over pay before strike action starts on 14 November – and we urge Arriva Cymru to rise to this challenge.”

“The alternative is that a large part of the public transport network along the Welsh coast as far as Holyhead faces grinding to a halt in the run-up to Christmas.”

Arriva Buses Wales has been approached for a comment.