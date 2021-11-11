Armistice Day: Connah’s Quay High School remembers the fallen

Learners and staff at Connah’s Quay High School paid their respects on Thursday to those who have fallen across all conflicts throughout history.

Remembrance Day marks the day World War One ended, at 11am on the 11th day of the 11th month, in 1918.

Learners were encouraged to remember all those whose lives are affected by war.

The flag was lowered to half-mast and a two-minute silence was held at 11am to remember the people who have died in wars around the world.

Learners who are members of the cadets attended school in their uniform.

A school spokeswoman said: “Last week our very own war hero Mr P Hawley walked from Glasgow to Edinburgh, a total of 50 miles to raise money for those who face their demons daily and suffer with PTSD due to having served the country at war.”

“The whole school community is proud of his achievement.”

“Mr Hawley served in the Yorkshire Regiment on peacekeeping missions all over the world and retired in 2012 after a long career.”