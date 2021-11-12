Armed officers set to patrol Cheshire Oaks in Ellesmere Port in the run up to Christmas

In the run up to Christmas, shoppers and workers will see armed officers patrolling at Cheshire Oaks in Ellesmere Port.

The policing tactic, where armed officers will be patrolling carrying firearms, is something other forces already use at airports and in city centres.

The weeks before Christmas often see an increase in people descending on busy shopping centres. With that in mind, this year, armed officers will occasionally be patrolling at various times of the day to support local officers in providing reassurance during this busy time.

Chief Inspector Simon Newell from the Cheshire and North Wales Armed and Dogs Alliance said:

“This isn’t a new tactic for other police forces and you may have seen armed officers when you have been doing your Christmas shopping in busy city centres in the past.”

“It’s something we’ve been looking at and believe it will strike the right balance between reassuring shoppers and workers and disrupting criminal activity.”

“Our aim is to reassure you – not give you something to worry about. Our officers are there to keep you safe.”

“I’d like to stress there is no specific intelligence to suggest there is any threat, and you should feel safe in the knowledge our officers are there while you get on with your Christmas shopping.

“Our officers will be more than happy to chat to you about their presence, and if you do spot something that doesn’t seem right, please let them know and they can check it out.”