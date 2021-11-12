Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 12th Nov 2021

Updated: Fri 12th Nov

Armed officers set to patrol Cheshire Oaks in Ellesmere Port in the run up to Christmas

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

In the run up to Christmas, shoppers and workers will see armed officers patrolling at Cheshire Oaks in Ellesmere Port.

The policing tactic, where armed officers will be patrolling carrying firearms, is something other forces already use at airports and in city centres.

The weeks before Christmas often see an increase in people descending on busy shopping centres. With that in mind, this year, armed officers will occasionally be patrolling at various times of the day to support local officers in providing reassurance during this busy time.

Chief Inspector Simon Newell from the Cheshire and North Wales Armed and Dogs Alliance said:

“This isn’t a new tactic for other police forces and you may have seen armed officers when you have been doing your Christmas shopping in busy city centres in the past.”

“It’s something we’ve been looking at and believe it will strike the right balance between reassuring shoppers and workers and disrupting criminal activity.”

“Our aim is to reassure you – not give you something to worry about. Our officers are there to keep you safe.”

“I’d like to stress there is no specific intelligence to suggest there is any threat, and you should feel safe in the knowledge our officers are there while you get on with your Christmas shopping.

“Our officers will be more than happy to chat to you about their presence, and if you do spot something that doesn’t seem right, please let them know and they can check it out.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Bus Drivers Strike: Important information for those who use Arriva Wales services in Flintshire including school children

News

Union safety concerns surrounding military involvement in Welsh Ambulance Service emergency call outs

News

Keeping wheels turning on Flintshire’s roads this winter – Gritting are teams ready for the cold weather

News

Police and Wrexham AFC want to identify four men following incidents during game against Torquay United

News

Petrol tops 146p or the first time ever – the cheapest and most expensive locally

News

Aldi reveals when its stores will be open over the festive period

News

Flintshire community groups urged to bid for a share of a £60,000 pot of money seized from criminals.

News

Connah’s Quay is getting its own Christmas Market this festive season

News

COP26: Wales joins ‘first-of-its-kind’ alliance of governments pledging to stop oil and gas production

News





Read 386,990 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn