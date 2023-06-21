Armed Forces Week: New memorial area opened at Wrexham Maelor Hospital

Wrexham Maelor Hospital has officially opened a new memorial area as part of its Armed Forces Week celebrations. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The inauguration was organised by the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, demonstrating its support for patients, staff and their families associated with the Armed Forces Community. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The newly unveiled memorial area is conveniently located outside the hospital’s main entrance. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

It features benches, three flag poles and three stone memorials with engraved plaques dedicated to the Armed Forces, Blue Light Services and the third sector/voluntary service providers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Zoe Roberts, Armed Forces Covenant and Veteran Healthcare Collaborative Lead, expressed her excitement about the new memorial site. She said it would provide a space for remembrance and reflection and serve as an opportunity to pay respects to those we have lost. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

She also mentioned that the site would help celebrate the efforts of all who have served and continue to serve the population of North Wales, whether in healthcare provision or national security. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Throughout the week, the Health Board is also hosting All-Wales events in partnership with other Welsh Health Boards to celebrate the Armed Forces Community. These include flag-raising ceremonies, webinars on themes of forces families, LGBTQ+ and veterans’ lived experiences. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Today, Wednesday, June 21st, a special Reserves Day is planned, allowing staff who are Reservists to wear their uniforms to work and join in the celebrations. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Earlier this year, the Health Board launched the North Wales Veterans Healthcare Collaborative (NWVHC), a programme dedicated to ensuring that the Armed Forces Community across North Wales receives personalised care and improved patient outcomes. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Additionally, the Health Board’s three acute hospitals have received accreditation as Veteran Aware hospitals, indicating their commitment to raising veteran awareness, identifying veterans referred for treatment, and improving the recruitment and retention of veterans across the Health Board’s workforce. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Health Board also signed the new Step into Health pledge last year, supporting career opportunities for the Armed Forces Community through training, work placements, insight days, and application support. It also holds a Gold Award for the Government’s Employer Recognition Scheme, signalling its status as a leading armed forces-friendly employer. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

