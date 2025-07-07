Applications open for up to £200 school essentials grant

Applications are open for the School Essentials Grant, which provides up to £200 per learner to help families with the cost of the school day.

The grant is aimed at families on lower incomes who qualify for specific benefits. Eligible families can receive £125 per child annually, rising to £200 for children starting year 7 to cover higher secondary school costs. All looked after children also qualify for the grant.

The funding can be used for school uniforms, activities, sports kits, and stationery. Since the scheme began in 2018, £62.5 million has been spent, supporting more than 170,000 families in the last two years alone.

Jade, a parent with a child in year four at Bryn Celyn Primary School, said: “The grant is hugely important in making sure the children feel part of the team at the school. The uniform would be unattainable for some parents without the grant. Even if you think you aren’t eligible, give it a try.”

The Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, visited Bryn Celyn Primary School in Cardiff and commented: “As families continue to feel the pressure of rising living costs, our School Essentials Grant provides vital support where it is needed. No child should miss out on education because of cost, and this grant ensures every child has access to the uniforms, books and equipment they need to learn.

“By providing this help and removing financial barriers, we are creating fairer chances for all learners to succeed in school.”

Check your eligibility for the School Essentials Grant here.

It is important to check your eligibility even if your child receives Universal Primary Free School Meals.

Get help with school costs | GOV.WALES

