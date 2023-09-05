Applications for UK Boardroom Apprentice 2024 are now open

Applications for a unique 12-month board learning, development and placement programme are now open.

Following a successful first year in 2023 the UK Boardroom Apprentice has returned to enable people who would like to serve on a public or third sector board to learn and gain the experience that they need to take that step.

Since its inception in 2017, the programme has seen 372 Apprentices embark on their personal journey to serve on a public or third sector board.

Boardroom Apprentice founder Eileen Mullan said: "Boardroom Apprentice was created to deliver diversity, create change, and realise aspirations.

"Our vision is simple – to bridge the gap between aspiration and reality. Successful applicants will have the opportunity to join a host board for a year to learn how they can bring fresh perspectives and diverse thinking to boardrooms across the UK."

Open to those aged 18 or over from all backgrounds and all abilities, the programme seeks to enable a wider diversity of individuals to play their part within boardrooms, allowing those without board experience to enhance their knowledge and understanding through in-depth learning and support.

Boardroom Apprentice prides itself on the support system in place for those taking part in the programme.

Upon being assigned a host board, Boardroom Apprentices are paired with a Board Buddy who aids with their progression throughout the twelve-month experience, as well as being provided with a suite of learning days.

Ms Mullan added: "I decided to create a programme that brings together three key elements – knowledge, experience and support.

"Over a twelve-month window Boardroom Apprentices will get practical board experience, a suite of learning days and support to fully equip them to serve on a board in the public or third sector in the future.

"Being a Boardroom Apprentice is a gift with the expectation that you give it back. Being a Boardroom Apprentice is about preparing you for public service, which is about you playing your part."

Speaking of her experience, UK Boardroom Apprentice Rodrigo Voss who was placed with the British Tourist Authority said: "I always wanted to give back to society and I thought being a board member could be a good opportunity but I didn't know how to do it.

"The programme was an opportunity to learn the mechanics of how it could be done and how I could perhaps be useful for society,"

During the year, each Boardroom Apprentice has to attend eight learning days on topics such as finance, communication and governance along with the board placement on a board of their choice.

2023 UK Boardroom Apprentice, Becky Reid, who was placed with Home-Start East Sussex said the programme gave her a profound sense of contribution which she can be proud of.

She said: "I did feel very proud of myself. It felt so good that I could contribute to a charity and that I'm making a difference to all the people that charity works with."

"I wanted to show people you could make a difference. It doesn't matter where you come from. I'm from a council estate, I have no A Levels nor a degree and if i can do it then so can you, you can make a difference."

Applications for next year's UK Boardroom Apprentice programme close on Monday October 2, 2023.

For more information on the UK Boardroom Apprentice go to boardroomapprentice.com/uk and to find out more about how to apply, go to boardroomapprentice.com/how- to-apply

