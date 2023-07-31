Appeal for information following fatal collision on the M56 in Cheshire
Police are appealing for witnesses and video footage following a fatal collision on the M56 in Cheshire on Sunday, 30 July.
The incident happened at 12.10pm near Helsby, police received multiple 999 calls reporting a vehicle had left the carriageway on the M56 eastbound near to junction 14.
Officers attended the scene and found that a black Toyota Yaris had come off the motorway and gone down the embankment.
Sadly, the driver of the Yaris, a 70-year-old man from Denton, was pronounced dead at the scene, his next of kin have been informed.
Sergeant Simon Degg, of the Serious and Complex Collision Investigation unit, said:
This investigation is ongoing and we committed to doing all we can to establish exactly what has taken place.
“As part of our investigation, we’re keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with any dashcam footage of the incident.
"I'd ask anyone with any information to contact us on 101, or visit www.cheshire.police.uk/tell-uk , quoting IML 1608887."
