AMRC Broughton: Collaboration powers growth for Welsh manufacturers

AMRC Cymru, based in Broughton has joined forces with the University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) to help chart a new course for businesses across the region.

Both institutions, renowned for their contributions to research and development, bring together their world-class teams to bridge the gap between academia and the manufacturing industry.

This partnership promises to foster an ecosystem where innovation thrives, facilitating business growth and enhancing competitiveness on the global stage.

AMRC Cymru, a key player in the High Value Manufacturing Catapult network, and UWTSD, with its cutting-edge manufacturing centre in Swansea, have a proven track record of developing solutions focused on increasing productivity and growth. Their collaborative efforts have already yielded successful projects aimed at accelerating the adoption of new technologies and skills, improving processes, and boosting profitability.

Notable projects under this partnership include the EU-funded MADE Cymru initiative, which has been instrumental in upskilling manufacturers across Wales, and the SMART Digital Accelerator, supported by the Welsh Government to help manufacturers harness digital technologies for enhanced profitability. Another significant collaboration is the Ffatri 4.0 project, targeting the food and drink industry with strategies to increase productivity while achieving net-zero carbon emissions through smart technologies.

Richard Morgan, head of innovation and engagement at UWTSD, highlighted the tangible benefits of this collaboration: “By combining our resources and expertise, we’ve significantly expanded our support for Welsh businesses, enhancing the impact and reach of our initiatives. This partnership exemplifies the strength of collaboration, opening up limitless opportunities for advancement in the Welsh manufacturing sector.”

Graham Howe, relationship development manager for AMRC Cymru, expressed enthusiasm for the joint venture: “Our collaboration with UWTSD presents an exciting opportunity to synergize our efforts, offering unparalleled support to Welsh companies. Together, we’re poised to lead the way in leveraging digital and automation tools, underscoring the comprehensive support available from the High Value Manufacturing Catapult network for the industry in Wales.”

As AMRC Cymru and UWTSD gear up for more groundbreaking projects, the future looks bright for Welsh manufacturing. This innovative partnership is set to revolutionize the industry, demonstrating the transformative power of collaboration between academia and the manufacturing sector in driving sustainable growth and technological advancement.

