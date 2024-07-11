Alyn and Deeside MP tackles potential job losses at Kimberly-Clark in Flint

A local MP has reaffirmed his commitment to addressing the potential closure of the Kimberly-Clark plant in Flint, which could result in a huge number of job losses.

Since his re-election in last week’s general election, Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami has said he is prioritising the issue, engaging with constituents, local businesses, and families impacted by the possible shutdown.

Kimberly-Clark has said it is consulting on the proposed closure of its Flint manufacturing site, putting more than 200 jobs at risk.

The site, known for producing baby wipes, faces closure due to the upcoming UK legislation banning single-use plastics in certain products from October 1.

The proposed closure of the Flint site underlines the impact the upcoming legislation will have on local employment and the broader supply chain.

On Tuesday, Mr Tami met with Unite Wales to discuss the ongoing consultation regarding the plant’s closure. “As promised, the situation at Kimberly-Clark is a real priority for me since being re-elected.”

“I’ve been corresponding with several constituents who work at the plant, as well as other businesses in the supply chain and families affected,” he stated. “I’m acutely aware that so many people depend on the Flint site for their living.”

During the meeting, both Mr Tami and Unite Wales emphasised the need for clarity from Kimberly-Clark about their intentions.

“We agree that the priority is to nail down exactly what the company’s intentions are,” Mr Tami explained.

To address this, he has been actively working to arrange a direct meeting with the company.

The Alyn and Deeside MP has announced that a meeting with Kimberly-Clark has been scheduled for July 18.

“I will provide a further update after this,” he assured. Constituents with inquiries are encouraged to email [email protected] to receive direct updates.

In a statement last month, a spokesperson for Kimberly-Clark said: “Following the official announcement by the UK government to ban the sale of wet wipes containing plastic, we are consulting on the proposed closure of our manufacturing operations at Flint, North Wales, in 2025.

“Phasing out plastics from our baby wipes has long been part of K-C’s sustainability plans and we have already removed a significant amount of plastic from them. Most of our baby wipes use a proprietary technology with 70% natural fibres and 30% plastic added to provide the necessary strength to clean and care for babies’ skin properly.

“However, we’re unable to meet the UK Government’s deadline of mid-2026 as it significantly limits our ability to adapt our consumer manufacturing processes in Flint in time, which means it may no longer be viable to keep our consumer and B2B sites operational.

“Decisions that involve our employees are the hardest to make and we know it is a challenging period for our team. Supporting them through this complex situation is our top priority.

“Should the site closure proposal go ahead, we will keep the Flint site operational into 2025, and will continue to work closely with our customers and retailers on transition plans for affected products.”