Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami backs first ever ‘Less Survivable Cancers Day’

Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami has backed the first ‘Less Survivable Cancers Awareness Day’ which takes place today, Tuesday 11th January 2022.

Less survivable cancers are difficult to diagnose as they often have vague or non-specific symptoms.

The day aims to make more people aware of the symptoms of these cancers, which are so deadly because they are often not found until a late stage.

Knowing the symptoms and acting fast could save your life.

Together, lung, liver, brain, oesophageal, pancreatic and stomach cancers have an average five-year survival rate of just 16%, and make up nearly half of UK cancer deaths.

Other common cancers have a survival rate of 69%, mostly because they are often caught earlier.

Mark Tami, chair of the all-party parliamentary group for stem cell transplantation said: “As chair of the stem cell APPG, as well as someone whose own family has been affected by cancer, I know the difference that early diagnosis can make.”

“That’s why I’m supporting less survivable cancers day – because raising awareness of symptoms is the single biggest thing we can do to make sure no cancer is less survivable”.

The Less Survivable Cancers Taskforce is urging everyone to be aware of the symptoms of these deadly cancers and to seek medical help at the earliest opportunity if they recognise any of the signs.

Typical symptoms will vary but red flags for less survivable cancers could include any of the following; indigestion, abdominal pain, unexplained weight loss, a loss of appetite, difficulty swallowing, a persistent cough, unexplained tiredness, headaches or nausea.

The key message is to seek medical help swiftly if you notice anything is unusual for you.