Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 22nd Oct 2021

Updated: Fri 22nd Oct

Railway incident “not being treated as suspicious” as person pronounced dead

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

UPDATE: A statement has been released by British Transport Police, who say they were called to the line near Flint at 2.46pm today following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

They said, “Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are working to identify the deceased and inform their next of kin.”

“This incident is not being treated as suspicious.”

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance said:

“We were called to the Flint Marsh Crossing area this afternoon to reports of a transportation incident involving a pedestrian at 2.37pm.”

“We sent one rapid response vehicle and one emergency ambulance to the scene where we assisted British Transport and North Wales Police.”

Original information below….

There is disruption reported to services between Chester and Rhyl due to a “person being hit by a train.”

Emergency services are said to be at the scene, the exact location is not clear as yet.

National Rail website states: “A person has been hit by a train between Rhyl and Chester.”

“Emergency responders and railway staff are on site and as a result, all lines are closed.”

“Disruption is expected to continue until the end of the day.”

Transport for Wales (TfW) said the incident has taken place between Prestatyn and Flint.

TfW website says: “Cancellations to services between Prestatyn and Flint.”

“Due to a person being hit by a train between Prestatyn and Flint all lines are blocked.”

“Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed.”
No more details as yet.
[Photo: © Copyright Jaggery and licensed for reuse under this Creative Commons Licence.]



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Plans for new £200m gasification plant in Deeside backed for approval

News

College and Hawarden engineering firm join forces to launch cutting-edge software package for apprentices

News

Calls for Avanti to restore train services between London, Chester and North Wales to pre-pandemic levels

News

1 in 5 Residents in Wales avoid gas safety checks fearing tradespeople may bring Covid into their home

News

Flintshire Trading Standards warning over fake Tesco ‘free prizes’ email

News

Work on a Flintshire road badly damaged after flooding caused a landslip is set to get underway

News

Plans for almost 30 new houses in Gwernymynydd look set to be rejected

News

Wales to scrap PCR tests for fully-vaccinated returning travellers despite concerns over UK Government approach

News

HMRC: Self Assessment deadline countdown begins

News





Read 360,976 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn