Railway incident “not being treated as suspicious” as person pronounced dead

UPDATE: A statement has been released by British Transport Police, who say they were called to the line near Flint at 2.46pm today following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

They said, “Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are working to identify the deceased and inform their next of kin.”

“This incident is not being treated as suspicious.”

I’m on the train. It occurred about 700 m ahead of Flint Station, heading from the west to the east. Driver blasted the horn for a long while and tried to slow down. Very sad for the driver having to experience that. 😞 — Brenden (@BrendenBourne) October 22, 2021

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance said:

“We were called to the Flint Marsh Crossing area this afternoon to reports of a transportation incident involving a pedestrian at 2.37pm.”

“We sent one rapid response vehicle and one emergency ambulance to the scene where we assisted British Transport and North Wales Police.”

Original information below….

There is disruption reported to services between Chester and Rhyl due to a “person being hit by a train.”

Emergency services are said to be at the scene, the exact location is not clear as yet.

National Rail website states: “A person has been hit by a train between Rhyl and Chester.”

“Emergency responders and railway staff are on site and as a result, all lines are closed.”

“Disruption is expected to continue until the end of the day.”

Transport for Wales (TfW) said the incident has taken place between Prestatyn and Flint.

TfW website says: “Cancellations to services between Prestatyn and Flint.”