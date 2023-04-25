All railway lines between Shotton and Rhyl blocked due to an ‘incident’
All rail lines between Shotton and Rhyl are currently blocked due to emergency services dealing with an incident.
The line closure is causing cancellations, delays, and revisions to train services running through these stations.
It’s not knowns what the nature of the incident is as yet, an air ambulance was spotted flying over Shotton at around 4.45pm but didn’t land and returned back to base.
The disruption is expected to last until 18:15 today.
As a result of the ongoing incident, Transport for Wales says it is attempting to arrange alternative road transport for affected passengers.
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News