Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 25th Apr 2023

All railway lines between Shotton and Rhyl blocked due to an ‘incident’

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

All rail lines between Shotton and Rhyl are currently blocked due to emergency services dealing with an incident. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The line closure is causing cancellations, delays, and revisions to train services running through these stations. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

It’s not knowns what the nature of the incident is as yet, an air ambulance was spotted flying over Shotton at around 4.45pm but didn’t land and returned back to base. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The disruption is expected to last until 18:15 today. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

As a result of the ongoing incident, Transport for Wales says it is attempting to arrange alternative road transport for affected passengers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • New councillor group formed to combat Flintshire school parking problems
  • Flintshire’s homelessness crisis fuelled by cost of living pressure
  • Cheshire Vicar and mistress jailed over child sex abuse

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    New councillor group formed to combat Flintshire school parking problems

    News

    Flintshire’s homelessness crisis fuelled by cost of living pressure

    News

    Cheshire Vicar and mistress jailed over child sex abuse

    News

    HMRC urges customers to renew tax credits by July 31 deadline

    News

    Trading Standards warns of doorstep mattress sellers operating in Flintshire

    News

    UK grocery price inflation dips slightly

    News

    Legat Owen advises on key Deeside property deals

    News

    Betsi Cadwaladr review of out of hospital urgent services – have your say

    News

    First cost of living payments of 2023 will start to arrive from today

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn